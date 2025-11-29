If you don't want to dive through the deals yourself, no worries, we're on it. We're spending all week searching through the Cyber Monday PC gaming deals to dig out the best of the lot, and not only on the most expensive gear around. Right here is a collection of the best budget gear you can buy on offer today. Super affordable stuff.

We're curating the best deals this Cyber Monday on PC gaming products we love

I've opted for a few components here. Namely the Ryzen 5 9600X as it currently comes with a free cooler over at Newegg—an additional saving on a full PC build.

I've also opted for the Arc B580. It has more VRAM that equivalent price graphics cards, and while Intel's drivers aren't quite up to scratch with others, it's getting better with time.