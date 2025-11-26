Save $20 Hoto PixelDrive Electric Screwdriver: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Including a screen, six torque settings, a light, 30 bits and a 2000 mAh battery, this PixelDrive is the more premium option of Hoto's handy screwdrivers on offer right now. Key specs: 30 bits | 6 torque settings | rechargeable

Save $20 Hoto Electric Screwdriver: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Fewer torque settings and bits in this set compared to the more premium model but still plenty to play with for a PC build. Key specs: 25 bits | 3 torque settings | rechargeable

I have to admit, I've been influenced by TikTok. I keep seeing people building PCs with these nifty electric screwdrivers and think, 'damn, why am I building all these PCs with a manual device?' So, I did what any sensible person would do: I asked Santa to get me one for Christmas. Or rather, I dropped a few extremely obvious hints to my partner.

Whether you're looking for a gift for someone over Christmas or just buying for a birthday or holiday in your household, it's not a bad time to check out one of these little electric screwdrivers. They're currently enjoying big discounts on Amazon for Black Friday.

There's the standard Hoto kit, which includes 25 bits and 3 torque settings, for $30 (down from $50).

Then there's the fancier 'PixelDrive' model that comes with 30 bits, more torque settings (6), a bigger battery and a screen for $60 (down from $80). The screen displays the torque setting, between 0.5 and 6 Nm, and the battery percentage. Do you need a screen on a screwdriver? I'd say, no, you don't, but the extra bits and bigger battery might come in useful.

These aren't your average electric screwdriver you store in your shed. They're a sort of different concept achieving most, if not all, the same purpose but with a slimmer body and lower torque; ditching the usual L-shaped grip approach for an in-line design. While I utterly obsess over my iFixit driver kit, there is something appealing about a more like-for-like replacement with a motor behind the bit. I'm nothing if not obsessed with gadgets.

(Image credit: iFixit)

They review well, too. Users note how handy they are, the good selection of bits, and only generally note that you will need a bit more power (ie a proper screwdriver) for jobs involving driving screws into wood or tougher materials. Generally, though, for techie jobs like building a gaming PC, that's not such an issue. It's more about the odd screw here or there on a PC case than anything requiring lots of torque.

Altogether, I'm hoping to get one myself soon, as they seem pretty handy for an avid PC builder. They're not too expensive most of the time, but it's good to see a decent discount bring the cost down into proper affordable territory.