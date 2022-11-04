Black Friday gaming monitor deals 2022: big-screen, high-refresh, and even 4K discount funkiness

Black Friday is once again on the horizon and Black Friday gaming monitor and TV deals are already popping up. Black Friday itself is officially on November 25 but the sales season seemingly kicks off earlier and earlier each year and the discount frenzy has already started. So, if you're in the market for a new gaming monitor or TV, it pays to start looking right away.

Now really is a great time to go big, adopt a speedier refresh rate, or grab an HDR display that'll make your games pop. If can you find the trifecta, all the better. The good news is that gaming monitors have come a long way recently, meaning you'll get a lot more for your money than you did even just a couple of years ago.

As ever, our guide to the best gaming monitors is a great place to start if you're looking to upgrade your current display. Do your research and set a budget, because whatever gaming monitor you buy will stick with you for a while. It's likely to outlast your current gaming PC.

Right now, the best gaming monitor for most PC gamers is a speedy 144Hz screen at 1440p native resolution. You should steer towards IPS or VA panels since they offer better color and contrast than TN panels (while still nailing those high refresh rates). 4K panels aren't out of the question either, especially if you've managed to upgrade your graphics card recently.

With so many monitors and TVs on sale, it can be hard to see what's really a deal or not. Don't worry, that's where we come in. We know which screens are worth looking out for, and which are actually bona fide deals.

If you have managed to upgrade to an RTX 30-series or 40-series recently, be sure to keep an eye out for the best G-Sync monitors to provide the smoothest gameplay you can get. AMD RX 6000-series GPU owners, we didn't forget about you! We will make sure to keep an eye out for killer FreeSync monitor deals as well as G-Sync compatible FreeSync monitors out there too.

Black Friday gaming monitor deals in the US

Samsung Odyssey G5 Series | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | $319.99 $269.99 at Best Buy (save $50)

This monitor has never been cheaper than this, and delivers a lot of screen for the money, too. You're getting a quality Samsung panel with a 1440p native res and a 144Hz refresh rate with FreeSync support.

MSI Optix G272 | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 144Hz | $352.60 $155 at Walmart (save $197.60)

Normally, a $150 IPS monitor would be at best a 1080p 75Hz panel. But this is a proper gaming monitor, with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time on its IPS screen.

Gigabyte G24F | 24-inch | 1080p | IPS | 180Hz (OC) | $179.99 $149.99 at Newegg (save $30)

24-inches might seem a bit small to some, but for a 1080p screen that does give you a really tight pixel pitch. Another good thing is that 180Hz refresh rate.

Acer Nitro XF243Y | 24-inch | 1080p | IPS | 165Hz | $219.99 $149.99 at Best Buy (save $70)

The Acer Nitro is a budget IPS screen with genuine gaming credentials. It's got a super low response time at 0.5ms and a 165Hz refresh rate. It may only be a 24-inch panel, but there's a lot to like about this bargainous display.

Aorus FO48U | 48-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,499.99 $899.99 at Amazon (save $600)

If you're looking to go big, check out this Aorus 48-inch OLED 4K 120Hz gaming monitor. Now that a larger model has been announced, this one got another price cut. Plus it's an OLED.

Black Friday gaming TV deals in the US

Samsung Q60A QLED | 32-inch | 4K | QLED | 60Hz | $499.99 $429.99 at Samsung (save $70)

This QLED TV makes for an excellent second screen for streaming and playing some games at 4K/60FPS. The picture quality also makes it a good TV for an office or bedroom. Yeah, it's a bummer it doesn't support 120Hz at 4K, but it's not too big of a loss if you don't have the hardware to reach those heights.

LG OLED55B2PUA| 55-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,599.99 $996.99 at Walmart (save $603)

A fantastic OLED offering for gamers, with deep blacks, HDMI 2.1, and all the VRR options you could handle. This one offers low input lag and is topped off with a nifty 120Hz refresh rate. Sure, there are higher refresh rate monitors but, a 55-inch gaming OLED sounds pretty great as a giant second monitor for that price.

Black Friday gaming monitor deals in the UK

Asus TUF Gaming | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 280Hz | £299 £244.99 at Amazon (save £54.01)

The TUF screens have always been good value, and this one is no exception. This IPS panel may only boast a 1080p resolution but comes with an astounding 280Hz refresh rate. Traditionally super-high refresh rates have commanded a high price, even with 1080p TN. But here you're getting a good-looking IPS panel to boot.

Samsung Odyssey G5 Series | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | £299.99 £209 at Amazon (save £90.99)

This monitor delivers a lot of screen for the money. You're getting a quality Samsung panel, with a 1440p native res and a 144Hz refresh rate. It's also sporting a tight 1000R curve and a 27-inch display which will just about deliver on the extra immersion that's meant to engender. You're also getting FreeSync Premium support, so low input latency and a smooooooth gaming experience.

Iiyama G-Master | 34-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | £420 £329.99 at Amazon (save £90.01)

This is a great price for an ultrawide gaming monitor, and it's never been as cheap as this before. I've got the flat-screen version of the screen, and it's been a great purchase for me. And, though I'm not necessarily a fan of curved panels, on a 3440x1440 ultrawide resolution it makes the most sense of any curved screen.

Black Friday gaming TV deals in the UK

There's something to be said about being able to sit on your couch with a wireless controller and playing your favorite computer games on a massive TV. Our deals bots are working overtime to find the best TV deals on the internet.