MS Flight Sim 24 is the canary in the coal mine for RAM requirements, so I'm eyeballing these Prime Day deals on 64 GB kits for my next upgrade

I'll be honest with you from the very start here. When it comes to just PC gaming, the vast majority of rigs don't need anything more than 32 GB of RAM. There are some exceptions, though, with one such example being Flight Simulator 2024, where the ideal amount of memory is 64 GB, and my own testing backs that up.

That amount of RAM is really expensive, yes? And doesn't it cause lots of stability issues if you add too many memory sticks to your gaming PC? Well, the answers are: not anymore and no, if you just use two. And as if by magic (or me, delving through all the Prime Day deals), here are three different 64 GB DDR5 RAM kits to choose from.

They're all the same price and have the same 6,000 MT/s data speed, but each one has different timings, which means finding one that will work with your gaming PC shouldn't be a problem.

Silicon Power Zenith RGB DDR5-6000 CL30

Silicon Power Zenith RGB | DDR5 | 64 GB (2x32) | 6000 MT/s | 30-38-38-96 | XMP 3.0 | RGB | $199.99 $169.99 @ Newegg (save $30)

If you want bags of capacity, without sacrificing performance, then just grab a set of this RAM. Just be warned that high GB memory with low latencies won't be suitable for every motherboard.

You might not recognise the brand name, but Silicon Power has been around for a good while, almost 20 years, focusing mostly on storage devices. This DDR5 kit has the potential to give your PC the best gaming performance out of the three, due to having the lowest latencies.

However, that also makes it the one that has the potential to not be happy in your gaming rig. A CAS latency of 30 would be considered pretty low in a 32 GB kit, and it's especially true for a set of DDR5 sticks with twice the capacity.

As with all of my recommendations here, check with your motherboard's manufacturer, either by searching for its memory QVL or querying them directly via email. The company might not have tested this particular set, but it should be able to tell you if you'll be good to go or not.

Oh, and if you don't like the look of them in black, the white version costs exactly the same.

G. Skill Trident Z5 Neo DDR5-6000 CL36

G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo | DDR5 | 64 GB (2x32) | 6000 MT/s | 36-36-36-96 | EXPO | XMP 3.0 | RGB | $169.99 @ Amazon

G.Skill is a master at designing and building ultra-fast, super-snappy RAM and this 64 GB kit is no exception. The timings aren't so tight that they'll cause widespread problems but it could be troublesome for cheaper DDR5 motherboards.

Easing off the latencies is this G.Skill set. That CAS latency of 36 should work fine with most AMD and Intel DDR5 motherboards, and G.Skill are renowned for thoroughly testing RAM kits across multiple platforms.

Just as with the Silicon Power set, you can pick up the G.Skill kit in black or white for the same price, and having used similar Trident Z5 Neo modules before, I can tell you that they look nicer in the flesh than they do on paper. Err, screen.

Mind you, the RGB lighting isn't quite as in-your-face as the other two kits here, so if you want more bling, then perhaps these aren't quite the ones to choose.

Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 CL38

Corsair Vengeance | DDR5 | 64 GB (2x32) | 6000 MT/s | 38-44-44-96 | EXPO | XMP 3.0 | RGB | $202.99 $169.99 @ Amazon (Prime Members only, save $33)

With fairly slow timings to achieve maximum compatibility, this Corsair kit should work in pretty much any DDR5 motherboard. As with all Vengeance RAM sets, the LEDs are super-bright.

Sporting the highest latencies of the three (though not by much), this Corsair Vengeance kit is going to be the one that's most likely to work in your AM5 Ryzen or LGA1700 Intel DDR5 motherboard. Naturally, they'll produce the lowest gaming performance, but you'll only notice that if you're playing in such a way that the game is 100% CPU-bound.

In other words, if you're all about 4K and ray tracing, then you really won't notice the CL38 timings. However, should you be 100% into e-sports games, at 1080p low settings to get the maximum frame rate, you're better off picking a different RAM kit.

If you think that all of these kits are very expensive, they're actually cheaper than two 32 GB TeamGroup DDR5-6000 CL30 kits ($86.99 at Amazon). Sure, not by much, but at least you're not paying over the odds, just to load up your PC with a mountain of memory.

Best of all, since these three are all the same price, all you need to worry about is compatibility. Get the right one for your rig, and you won't need a memory upgrade for a very long time. Well, until the next MS Flight Simulator arrives, at least.