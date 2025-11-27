I'm sure a lot of gamers will wonder just what the big deal is with a lightweight gaming mouse and fantastic mouse pad. But I'm sure there are also some of you out there who, like me, appreciate these finer things in life. In particular, I'm speaking to gamers who like competitive FPS gaming.

To this end, my absolute favorite desk-dwellers are on sale for Black Friday. The mouse is a relatively new one that I've been incredibly impressed with and frankly shocked to feel how light it is in my hand. This has now had its first ever discount of $20 at Amazon. The mouse pad, on the other hand, is simply the most premium and smooth cloth pad I've tried to date, and is at its lowest ever price of $28 at Amazon.

The deals

Save $20 Corsair Sabre V2 Pro | 36 g: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon This is the absolute best lightweight gaming mouse on the market right now. It's incredibly light at just 36 g, and somehow it's achieved this with nary a hole in sight. Apart from this, it's pretty barebones, but a good sensor and light weight is all that's needed for some seriously competitive FPS gameplay, and this mouse delivers on both fronts. Key specs: 33K sensor | wireless | 36 g weight | 70-hr battery

I first got my hands on the Corsair Sabre V2 Pro at Gamescom earlier this year, though I've since been able to spend a more extended period of time with it. Upon that initial showing, though, my immediate and repeated response was "holy s***", because this thing is light.

In fact, it's the lightest mouse I've tried at just 36 g, and I've been trying quite a few ultralight mice of late. What makes this feat even more impressive is that there aren't any holes poked into it, neither on the top or the underside. In fact, it's a very solid, premium-feeling mouse.

It does sacrifice pretty much everything else for this light weight—RGB, buttons, a big battery, the lot—but for competitive FPS gaming you don't need more than something that feels great under the fingertips, is lightweight, and has a great sensor. The Sabre V2 Pro delivers on all this, and while its 70-hour battery life isn't the best on the market considering its lack of lighting and so on, it's enough.

Save $12 SteelSeries QcK Performance | Speed: was $39.99 now $27.99 at Amazon This is a mouse pad, and there's little else to say about it other than that it's high-quality in every way and is better than any I've tried in the last 20 years of PC gaming. Non-slip, super glidey for the Smooth version and great control for (you guessed it) the Control version, with the Balanced offering a little of both. Key specs: 16.54 x 19.29 inches | Smooth or Balanced | Low-profile stitching | Neoprene base

The SteelSeries QcK Performance line of mouse pads, released early this year, innovates in exactly the right ways for competitive FPS gaming.

Usually mouse pads offer variations of the same basic cloth-atop-rubber design, with some slight changes to texture on top. Not so, here. Here, SteelSeries has made every aspect of what is ultimately a very simple kind of product—the mouse mat—as close to perfect as I've seen to date.

It's achieved this in a number of ways. The most obvious way is by honing in on the top textures, which feel better than any other cloth pads I've tried—and I've tried many over the years.

The Control version is what you'll want to go for if you're focusing on precise control, but it's not great for other things as there's a lot of friction on your hand/wrist. The Speed version is what I use these days, which I find works great for low-sens gaming, too, and is what I think most will prefer.

Apart from focusing on these textures, the neoprene base, rather than a rubber base, not only helps with wrist comfort and keeps the mouse pad stable, but it also makes mouse movement feel a little nicer as the whole mouse pad is very slightly softer than the usual cloth pad. Throw in some edge stitching that sits lower than the pad to prevent it digging in, and you have a genuinely premium pad worthy of its price tag. A perfect pairing for the Corsair mouse.