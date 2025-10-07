Forget about all those laptop, monitor, and GPU deals this Amazon Prime Day, grab yourself a great USB charger instead

It's another Amazon Big Deals Days (aka October Prime Day) sales bonanza, but while everyone (including myself) has been nosing through all the discounts to find the best monitors, graphics cards, or gaming PC deals, some of us (i.e. me) have other things to hunt for.

My house is chock-full of electronic devices, from gaming peripherals to portable PCs, and I also travel around for tech events, loaded up with laptops, phones, and cameras. Keeping them all charged up, especially on the go, is a bit of a hassle. Fortunately, there are some excellent chargers out there, and I've picked three great ones that are on sale right now.

Save $18 Ugreen Nexode GaN USB-C Wall Charger: was $39.99 now $21.99 Need something small and portable, but still sturdy when plugged in? This Ugreen GaN charger is just the ticket, and thanks to its 65 W total power output, it supports genuine fast charging over USB Type-C. This deal is for Amazon Prime Members only. Key specs: 65 W | GaN charger | 2x USB Type-C | 1x USB Type-A

Starting with something that's cheap, cheerful, and chargeful, Ugreen's Nexode range of GaN (gallium nitride) USB chargers is ideal for anyone who needs to fast charge a phone or handheld gaming PC. This entry-level model is just $22 at Amazon, and it's rated to 65 W, so you'll have a freshly powered-up phone in no time at all.

👉All Amazon's Big Deal Days deals👈

👉OUR favorite Prime Day PC gaming deals👈

The prongs rotate out of the way for ease of portability, plus they're nice and thick, ensuring that the charger holds snuggly into wall sockets. Especially well-worn ones in hotels. You only get two USB Type-C and one Type-A ports, and the 65 W power delivery is shared across them, but you really can't complain for the money.

Save $24 Anker Prime GaN USB-C Wall Charger: was $69.99 now $45.99 If you need more oomph from your wall charger to power laptops or handheld gaming PCs, but also still need portability, then Anker's got you covered. There are only three outputs, but its 100 W total power output more than makes up for this. This deal is for Amazon Prime Members only. Key specs: 100 W | GaN charger | 2x USB Type-C | 1x USB Type-A

If 65 W isn't enough for you, then how about this 100 W model from Anker? Sure, it's quite a big jump in price, but that extra power offers a lot more headroom to charge up a laptop and phone at the same time.

Just like the Ugreen Nexode, the total power is shared across all three ports, but at least both USB-C outputs can deliver 100 W. Its prongs also fold out of the way so it can fit into a small pocket in your carry-on luggage.

Save $30 Ugreen Nexode GaN USB-C Charging Station: was $99.99 now $69.99 When all that matters are power and ports, then Ugreen's mighty charging station is the perfect pick. It's obviously not very portable, but the upright style does make it more discreet than other blocky chargers. This deal is for Amazon Prime Members only. Key specs: 200 W | GaN charger | 6x USB Type-C | 2x USB Type-A

If power is absolutely everything to you, and you don't give two hoots about maximum portability, then get yourself a charging station. More importantly, get this Ugreen charging station because it has six USB Type-C ports (and two Type-A), plus a total of 200 W of juicy power.

Unlike the Anker charger, the ports aren't all equal, though. The top three Type-C are rated to 100 W apiece, the next two are 30 W, with the final Type-C and both Type-As being 15 W. That might not sound amazing, but altogether, you could fast charge a laptop or handheld PC, phone, set of earbuds and a smart watch all at the same time.

If you don't dig the vertical look, you can always pop it out of its stand and have it lying flat on your office desk.