The Black Friday sales have been and gone, Cyber Monday is now here. It's been particularly interesting to see this year that so many of the impressive deals launched last Thursday are still going strong and haven't changed since then. Prices have barely gone up, or down, and few of the best PC gaming deals have gone out of stock.

But what are the biggest and best deals? Well, we've been curating all the best deals for ages up there ☝️ but here I'm going to tell you about all the biggest discounts we've found on PC gaming tech that we would recommend. And I'm couching that both in terms of the biggest total amount of money taken off the original price and the overall percentage for those smaller ticket items that are still heavily discounted.

Biggest discount by price

Save $1,650 Lenovo Legion Tower 7i: was $3,849.99 now $2,199.99 at Lenovo USA Read more Read less ▼ This is a great price for an RTX 5080 rig from a well-reputed brand like Lenovo. We've tried out some of its smaller Tower i-series siblings, and they tend to be clean and simple and run well. Here, you're getting a decent all-round build, though that memory speed is a little slow for my liking. Still, that RTX 500 and Core Ultra 7 combo should have you gaming smoothly even at 4K in most games. Key specs: Core Ultra 7 265K | RTX 5080 | 32 GB DDR5-5600 | 2 TB SSD (2x 1 TB)

Save $900 Cobratype Venom | RTX 5080: was $3,299.99 now $2,399.99 at Newegg Read more Read less ▼ Possibly the most surprising thing about this gaming PC is that for one of the cheapest prices you'll see a decent RTX 5080 rig going for, you're also getting a top-end CPU. That AMD Ryzen 9 9900X is a powerhouse of a 12-core processor. Plus you're getting it all housed in a lovely fish tank chassis. Key specs: Ryzen 9 9900X | RTX 5080 | 32 GB DDR5 | 2 TB SSD

Save $900 Razer Blade 16 | RTX 5070: was $2,799.99 now $1,899.99 at Razer Read more Read less ▼ It might seem strange for an RTX 5070 gaming laptop to be listed here at this price, but when you consider its a $900 saving on our best gaming laptop overall it starts to make a whole lot of sense. The Blade 16 is incredibly slim, comes fitted with the best OLED laptop display we've ever seen, has a fabulous keyboard, runs cool and quiet, and is even capable of proper battery-based gaming—as we found in our review of the RTX 5090 model. Sure, this is still a lot of moolah to pay for an RTX 5070 machine, but I'd say this is definitely worth some serious consideration if you've got the cash to splash. Key specs: RTX 5070 | Ryzen AI 9 365 | 16-inch | 1600p OLED | 240 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD

OLED Save $900 Samsung OLED G9: was $1,799.99 now $899.99 at Samsung Read more Read less ▼ This is one helluva gaming monitor. If you imagine two 1440p panels glued side-by-side, you wouldn't be far wrong, though this is seamless. A single screen for extra-extra-ultrawide gaming at high resolution, or dual monitors without the ugly bezel down the middle. It's also an OLED, shouldn't forget that, either. It checks all the boxes. Key specs: 49-inch | 5120 x 1440 | 240 Hz | 0.03 ms | 1800R Price check: Best Buy $999.99

Save $850 HP Omen 16 | RTX 5060: was $1,799.99 now $949.99 at HP US Read more Read less ▼ I've no idea why this sub-$1,000 HP machine has a super-quick, 16-core, 32-thread AMD chip from the previous generation nestled inside, but it makes for quite the bargain. The RTX 5060 looks to be a 115 W variant, too (insert my usual complaint about HP not listing GPU wattages on its specs page). It's also got a 1200p display to deal with, which should suit that mobile graphics chip very nicely. The SSD is too small, though, although it's an easy enough upgrade later on. Key specs: RTX 5060 | Ryzen 9 8940HX | 16-inch | 1200p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 512 GB SSD Price check: Best Buy $1,149.99

Ultrawide Save $820 Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: was $2,299.99 now $1,479.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Of all the big and wide Samsung monitors on this page, this is the biggest and the widest. It's basically two 4K screens stuck together, and Mini-LED ones at that. It's still a huge amount of cash (and personally, I'd have to buy a whole new desk for this wideboi), but this is a great saving on it. Key specs: 57-inch | 3200p Ultrawide | 240Hz | Curved Price check: Samsung $1,499.99

Save $700.99 MSI Vector 16 HX | RTX 5070 Ti: was $1,999.99 now $1,299 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ The Vector 16 HX AI is usually the cheapest RTX 5070 Ti laptop out there, but this non-AI-branded version with a seriously powerful CPU is now outrageously good value for the components you receive. Sitting somewhere under the RTX 5080 and well above the RTX 5070 in terms of gaming performance, the RTX 5070 Ti is a great upper mid-range laptop GPU. Plus the CPU, while being one of AMD's last gen models, is a 16-core 32-thread monster. In short, it's an absolute beast for the cash. Key specs: RTX 5070 Ti | Ryzen 9 8940HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD Price check: Best Buy $1,499.99 (Core Ultra 255HX)

Save $700 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 | RTX 5060: was $1,999.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ The little ROG Zephyrus G14 2025 might be noisier than the previous model, but it's still a great 14-inch gaming laptop pick. This one's got a 90 W RTX 5060, which will likely need some DLSS assistance to make the most of its 1800p display. That being said, it's a gorgeous OLED panel, and the chassis design here is just as good as it ever was. Slim, stylish, and easy to throw in a backpack—with a good dose of gaming power tucked inside its aluminium frame. Key specs: RTX 5060 | Ryzen 9 270 | 14-inch | 1800p OLED | 120 Hz | 16 GB LPDDR5-7500X | 1 TB SSD Price check: Newegg $1,649