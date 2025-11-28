What's the point of being an adult if you can't buy yourself a big Joytoy Warhammer 40,000 action figure to display on your PC gaming desk?
Walmart's offering discounts on a whole legion of different figures.
For the classic space marine look, this guy's a really affordable option made that bit more attractive with the discount. Castor is a bit of an obscure character—he's from the Space Marine Heroes range of miniatures—but ultimately he's just a badass Ultramarine with the iconic bolter weapon and the option of a bolt pistol and chainsword too.
Key specs: 1:18 scale | 12.8 cm tall | alternate weapon and hand options
Price check: Amazon $26.39
Sometimes being a grown-up means being responsible, restrained, and sensible with your money. And sometimes it means no one can tell you off for buying a badass six inch tall space marine to watch over your bookshelf.
Joytoy's large scale Warhammer toys are really genuinely impressive. I'm not normally an action figure guy, but I've got one of their Sisters of Battle and a 30k Thousand Sons Terminator, and I was really pleasantly surprised by the level of detail and articulation. Here's a pic—just don't comment about my messy desk:
They're sizeable, too, and really chunky—definitely more imposing than your average miniature. They also come with lots of extra accessories, including in some cases optional hands, heads, and weapons, which is ideal for posing.
They can be quite expensive however, especially the larger and more elaborate figures depicting some of Warhammer 40k's most iconic characters—so any kind of discount is always welcome. Thankfully, Walmart's got some offerings on that front this year for Black Friday, with 10% a wide selection of different space marines.
The sale includes:
- The Horus Heresy version of Magnus the Red, Primarch of the Thousand Sons | $106.20 @ Walmart
- Ultramarines, including Marneus Calgar, Sergeant Gadriel from Space Marine 2, a terminator chaplain, and more | from $26.29 @ Walmart
- Horus Heresy Custodes, including terminators and venatari | from $47.70 @ Walmart
- A Horus Heresy Thousand Sons dreadnought | $87.30 @ Walmart
- Lion El'Jonson, the triumphantly returned Primarch of the Dark Angels | $117.89 @ Walmart
- A Horus Heresy Blood Angels praetor | $60.29 @ Walmart
- An Iron Hands terminator captain | $51 @ Walmart
They haven't made it the easiest sale to navigate, because some of the product pages include multiple different figures. The trick is to click on the different prices under the main product name to see all the different Space Marines on offer.
My pick of the bunch is definitely Lion El'Jonson. He's just so grand and imposing, it'd be like having a big piece of Warhammer art on your desk. And I love that he even comes with his two mysterious little helpers. Cute!
This imposing Primarch is one of the most elaborate and impressive figures in Joytoy's entire Warhammer collection. He's certainly priced accordingly, however, so a 10% discount with free shipping is very welcome.
Key specs: 1:18 scale | 14.7cm tall | alternate head, hand and weapon options | two Watchers in the Dark
Price check: Amazon $143.99
👉We're curating all the Black Friday PC gaming deals right here👈
1. Best gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo
2. Best gaming desk: Secretlab Magnus Pro XL
3. Best gaming headset: Razer BlackShark V3
4. Best gaming keyboard: Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless
5. Best gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro
6. Best PC controller: GameSir G7 Pro
7. Best steering wheel: Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel
8. Best microphone: Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone
9. Best webcam: Elgato Facecam MK.2
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Formerly the editor of PC Gamer magazine (and the dearly departed GamesMaster), Robin combines years of experience in games journalism with a lifelong love of PC gaming. First hypnotised by the light of the monitor as he muddled through Simon the Sorcerer on his uncle’s machine, he’s been a devotee ever since, devouring any RPG or strategy game to stumble into his path. Now he's channelling that devotion into filling this lovely website with features, news, reviews, and all of his hottest takes.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.