Save $3.40 Joytoy Warhammer 40,000 Ultramarines Brother Veteran Sergeant Castor figure: was $29.69 now $26.29 at Walmart For the classic space marine look, this guy's a really affordable option made that bit more attractive with the discount. Castor is a bit of an obscure character—he's from the Space Marine Heroes range of miniatures—but ultimately he's just a badass Ultramarine with the iconic bolter weapon and the option of a bolt pistol and chainsword too. Key specs: 1:18 scale | 12.8 cm tall | alternate weapon and hand options Price check: Amazon $26.39

Sometimes being a grown-up means being responsible, restrained, and sensible with your money. And sometimes it means no one can tell you off for buying a badass six inch tall space marine to watch over your bookshelf.

Joytoy's large scale Warhammer toys are really genuinely impressive. I'm not normally an action figure guy, but I've got one of their Sisters of Battle and a 30k Thousand Sons Terminator, and I was really pleasantly surprised by the level of detail and articulation. Here's a pic—just don't comment about my messy desk:

(Image credit: Future)

They're sizeable, too, and really chunky—definitely more imposing than your average miniature. They also come with lots of extra accessories, including in some cases optional hands, heads, and weapons, which is ideal for posing.

They can be quite expensive however, especially the larger and more elaborate figures depicting some of Warhammer 40k's most iconic characters—so any kind of discount is always welcome. Thankfully, Walmart's got some offerings on that front this year for Black Friday, with 10% a wide selection of different space marines.

The sale includes:

They haven't made it the easiest sale to navigate, because some of the product pages include multiple different figures. The trick is to click on the different prices under the main product name to see all the different Space Marines on offer.

My pick of the bunch is definitely Lion El'Jonson. He's just so grand and imposing, it'd be like having a big piece of Warhammer art on your desk. And I love that he even comes with his two mysterious little helpers. Cute!

