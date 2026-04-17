Almost immediately after entering Sector 1's Solar Power Plants in Pragmata, you'll stumble across a doorway blocked with blue crystals and rock. You can peek into the room, but you can't get past these barriers. Once you reach Sector 2, the Mass Production Array (the area that looks like New York), you'll find even more of these crystals blocking your path.

Annoyingly, you won't be able to break these blue rock walls right away. In fact, there are even red crystal barricades later on, which you'll break through using a completely different method. Below, I'll explain what you need to do to access these areas, and jog your memory of some of the locations you might want to backtrack to.

Played by Played by Rory Norris Collectible collector I've spent way too much time checking every nook and cranny to find collectibles, and banged my head against walls completing Cabin challenges so that you don't have to. Well, so that you can do it far easier and quicker using my learnings, at least. Make sure to check out my full Pragmata guide after spending 18 hours shepherding my space daughter

How to break blue crystal barriers in Pragmata

Image 1 of 2 The Lim Eraser is in the lab at the bottom of this ramp. (Image credit: Capcom) (Image credit: Capcom)

The blue crystal barriers are actually called "filament masses," and you'll need to progress through the story a short bit until you unlock the ability to break them. More specifically, you need the Lim Eraser power unlocked at the bottom of the Lim Recycling Facility near the end of Sector 2: Mass Production Array.

Article continues below