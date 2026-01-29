An Arc Raiders player recycled 109 Venators after it was accidentally nerfed for a day, prompting the question: 'Who tf has room for 109 vennys?'
That may be an overreaction.
It's been a confusing couple of days in Arc Raiders for some players. The big Headwinds update is finally here, bringing solo vs squads matchmaking alongside heaps of new duckies. But amid all of this, there was also a severe DDoS attack, and the new update accidentally introduced a bunch of changes that Embark hadn't planned, and the devs have been trying to put things back to normal ever since.
One of these temporary changes affected some firearms in Arc Raiders. "Following yesterday's update, some weapons were affected by a bug that reduced their rate of fire," Embark community manager Ossen says on the official Discord. "This was not an intentional change. We always aim to include all changes in our patch notes."
Unfortunately, it seems like this message wasn't able to permeate all corners of the Arc Raiders community. One player, who took the nerf particularly hard, or maybe just wanted an excuse for some spring cleaning, decided to take the opportunity to recycle all 109 Venators (via Nickmercs) in their stash, as the gun had been hit particularly hard by the accidental nerf.
RIP to the guy who recycled 109 Venator 4s because of yesterday's accidental nerf.Embark literally just reversed it 🤣📽️nickmercs pic.twitter.com/KZBgvEovYoJanuary 28, 2026
"Who tf has room for 109 vennys," one player asks. "It's not even worth it. I could die 50 times with Bobcats and then play with Temptests and Anvils for a month. I'd rather horde toros."
Ironically, the Venator is fine now. Actually, it's great. In trying to reverse the nerf, Embark has overcompensated and now accidentally buffed some of the guns. The Venator has a fire rate 0.7 seconds faster than before the nerf (via .avxry), alongside the Burletta, and the Kettle is also faster now, although not by quite as much.
So was it a good time to scrap 109 Venators? Probably not, although this buff is also accidental, so it'll likely go back to the original fire rate soon enough. But honestly, it's probably a blessing in disguise, just look at how much space has been freed up in this player's stash, you can collect so many colourful rubber ducks now, 545 rubber ducks to be exact.
Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em
Arc Raiders Field Crates: How to use 'em
Arc Raiders Greasing Her Palms: Cartographer
Arc Raiders A Reveal in Ruins: Buried City pharmacies
Arc Raiders The Root of the Matter: Room with a view
Arc Raiders Armored Transports: Loot patrol cars
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.