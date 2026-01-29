An Arc Raiders player recycled 109 Venators after it was accidentally nerfed for a day, prompting the question: 'Who tf has room for 109 vennys?'

It's been a confusing couple of days in Arc Raiders for some players. The big Headwinds update is finally here, bringing solo vs squads matchmaking alongside heaps of new duckies. But amid all of this, there was also a severe DDoS attack, and the new update accidentally introduced a bunch of changes that Embark hadn't planned, and the devs have been trying to put things back to normal ever since.

One of these temporary changes affected some firearms in Arc Raiders. "Following yesterday's update, some weapons were affected by a bug that reduced their rate of fire," Embark community manager Ossen says on the official Discord. "This was not an intentional change. We always aim to include all changes in our patch notes."

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Unfortunately, it seems like this message wasn't able to permeate all corners of the Arc Raiders community. One player, who took the nerf particularly hard, or maybe just wanted an excuse for some spring cleaning, decided to take the opportunity to recycle all 109 Venators (via Nickmercs) in their stash, as the gun had been hit particularly hard by the accidental nerf.

RIP to the guy who recycled 109 Venator 4s because of yesterday's accidental nerf.Embark literally just reversed it 🤣📽️nickmercs pic.twitter.com/KZBgvEovYoJanuary 28, 2026

"Who tf has room for 109 vennys," one player asks. "It's not even worth it. I could die 50 times with Bobcats and then play with Temptests and Anvils for a month. I'd rather horde toros."

Ironically, the Venator is fine now. Actually, it's great. In trying to reverse the nerf, Embark has overcompensated and now accidentally buffed some of the guns. The Venator has a fire rate 0.7 seconds faster than before the nerf (via .avxry), alongside the Burletta, and the Kettle is also faster now, although not by quite as much.

So was it a good time to scrap 109 Venators? Probably not, although this buff is also accidental, so it'll likely go back to the original fire rate soon enough. But honestly, it's probably a blessing in disguise, just look at how much space has been freed up in this player's stash, you can collect so many colourful rubber ducks now, 545 rubber ducks to be exact.