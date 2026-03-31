How to get the Dolabra blueprint in Arc Raiders
An experimental energy shotgun.
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As one of the two new weapons added in the Flashpoint update, the Dolabra blueprint is a pretty sought-after item in Arc Raiders right now. Not only is it a shiny new toy to play with, but it's also perfect for the challenging Close Scrutiny map condition, which is packed full of Vaporizers—they're just as scary as they sound.
So, how do you get the Dolabra for yourself? While you can kill other raiders who have it and steal the weapon, what you really want is the Dolabra blueprint so you can craft it yourself.
How to get the Dolabra blueprint in Arc Raiders
You can get the Dolabra blueprint by looting Arc Assessor dropships exclusive to the Close Scrutiny map condition. Assessors are the large platforms that fall from the sky periodically and emit a large red beam of light when they activate on the ground. Be warned though, these platforms are incredibly well-guarded.Article continues below
As with all blueprints, it's not a guaranteed drop, but the Dolabra blueprint appears to be a relatively common reward compared to previous schematics. Plus, each Assessor has three containers that you can breach, giving you three chances each time.
To craft the Dolabra, you will need:
- Gunsmith level 3
- 3x Shredder Gyro
- 3x Magnetic Accelerator
- 2x Vaporizer Regulator
Legendary Shotgun (Dolabra) is Il Toro v.2 from r/ArcRaiders
Vaporizer Regulators are one of the new crafting materials from the Vaporizer Arc, which spawns commonly during Close Scrutiny map events. Likewise, Shredder Gyros are from Shredders, which can now be found on all maps, though only sometimes on Dam Battlegrounds. Lastly, Magnetic Accelerators are an Exodus material that is commonly found in Stella Montis, or by defeating Matriarchs and Queens.
That's quite a steep crafting cost, truth be told(especially as you'll need Vaporizer Regulators for the High-Gain Antenna project), but it's worth it. The Dolabra's main gimmick is how it changes firing pattern when you aim. When hipfiring, the Dolabra fires in a wide cone, but aim down sights and it'll be a more precise laser blast. It's perfect for taking down tough Arcs, especially the Vaporizer.
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