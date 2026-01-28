Arc Raiders players are celebrating a 'huge update' for rubber ducks as the OG gets a facelift alongside several new funky variations
I swear I've seen that duck before.
It's a great day to be a rubber duck collector in Arc Raiders. Ok, that's very specific, but it's a great day nonetheless. As part of the Headwinds update, Embark has overhauled the OG yellow rubber duck and has added heaps of new collectable rubber ducks, all with different skins.
Part of the new map condition on Buried City, which turns it into Bird City, is that there are loads of rare loot for players to grab: "Flocks of birds have moved into Buried City, building nests in the empty chimneys. We got some reports of them storing shiny trinkets inside, so make sure to inspect them." Some of the shiny trinkets in question are, in fact, the new rubber ducks, so keep an eye out for:
- Tropical Duck: A little pink flamingo ducky.
- Gentle Duck: A duck with cow markings.
- Alien Duck: He's green, he's got funky eyes, he's an alien.
- Doodly Duck: A little duck with a ton of scribbles on it.
- Flashy Duck: A duck with more scribbles on it, but they're flashy.
- Familiar Duck: Ok, that's just scrappy.
There are only these six new ducks, not including the original yellow rubber duck that has been given a new coat of yellow paint to freshen it up. But even still, it'll give avid duck collectors renewed passion to venture out and bring back the greatest loot of all, which they can then spread all over their raider room floor.
This addition has been met with overwhelming positivity as the community rallies around all these new ducks: "Huge update. Just look at them, they are gorgeous." But some others do point out that all of these new trinkets almost warrant a whole stash room of their own.
"This is exactly why I wish trinkets had their own separate stash room," one player says. "I want to have a duck collection without impacting my crafting and combat capabilities." Ok, we're now verging on biblical levels of rubber duck greed with this one. I get wanting to show off your trinket collection, but is scattering them all over the floor not good enough for any of you?
I personally don't even know whether I'd keep all of these new rubber ducks lying around, as some of them are worth a pretty penny. The rarest duck of them all is the Familiar Duck (a duck painted to look like Scrappy), which is worth 7,000 raider coins. You can also keep rubber ducks in stacks of five, meaning you can store up to 35,000 raider coins in a single stash slot. It's certainly a lucrative way to farm coins if you're getting ready for the upcoming expedition.
Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em
Arc Raiders Field Crates: How to use 'em
Arc Raiders Greasing Her Palms: Cartographer
Arc Raiders A Reveal in Ruins: Buried City pharmacies
Arc Raiders The Root of the Matter: Room with a view
Arc Raiders Armored Transports: Loot patrol cars
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.