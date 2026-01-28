Arc Raiders players are celebrating a 'huge update' for rubber ducks as the OG gets a facelift alongside several new funky variations

It's a great day to be a rubber duck collector in Arc Raiders. Ok, that's very specific, but it's a great day nonetheless. As part of the Headwinds update, Embark has overhauled the OG yellow rubber duck and has added heaps of new collectable rubber ducks, all with different skins.

Part of the new map condition on Buried City, which turns it into Bird City, is that there are loads of rare loot for players to grab: "Flocks of birds have moved into Buried City, building nests in the empty chimneys. We got some reports of them storing shiny trinkets inside, so make sure to inspect them." Some of the shiny trinkets in question are, in fact, the new rubber ducks, so keep an eye out for:

Tropical Duck: A little pink flamingo ducky.

Gentle Duck: A duck with cow markings.

Alien Duck: He's green, he's got funky eyes, he's an alien.

Doodly Duck: A little duck with a ton of scribbles on it.

Flashy Duck: A duck with more scribbles on it, but they're flashy.

Familiar Duck: Ok, that's just scrappy.

There are only these six new ducks, not including the original yellow rubber duck that has been given a new coat of yellow paint to freshen it up. But even still, it'll give avid duck collectors renewed passion to venture out and bring back the greatest loot of all, which they can then spread all over their raider room floor.

This addition has been met with overwhelming positivity as the community rallies around all these new ducks: "Huge update. Just look at them, they are gorgeous." But some others do point out that all of these new trinkets almost warrant a whole stash room of their own.

(Image credit: Embark)

"This is exactly why I wish trinkets had their own separate stash room," one player says. "I want to have a duck collection without impacting my crafting and combat capabilities." Ok, we're now verging on biblical levels of rubber duck greed with this one. I get wanting to show off your trinket collection, but is scattering them all over the floor not good enough for any of you?

I personally don't even know whether I'd keep all of these new rubber ducks lying around, as some of them are worth a pretty penny. The rarest duck of them all is the Familiar Duck (a duck painted to look like Scrappy), which is worth 7,000 raider coins. You can also keep rubber ducks in stacks of five, meaning you can store up to 35,000 raider coins in a single stash slot. It's certainly a lucrative way to farm coins if you're getting ready for the upcoming expedition.