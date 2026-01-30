Arc Raiders' Headwinds update brought with it the Bird City event, a new map modifier exclusive to the Buried City that's all about, you guessed it, avians. While the Bird City timings aren't very convenient for most folk, the rewards will make you rich, so it's worth swooping in when you can.

I'll explain the Bird City map modifier below, including everything it adds and how it benefits you, as well as the schedule in your timezone. Take note that this is only a minor map modifier, similar to Lush Blooms, so it simply takes over the standard matchmaking for the Buried City map; it's not a separate node like Night Raid, for example.

When is the next Bird City event in Arc Raiders?

Like other map modifiers, Bird City is active multiple times per day at specific intervals (every eight hours) and lasts for just one hour. This gives you a very narrow window for when you can play it.

Here's the Bird City schedule in your timezone:

Pacific: 12-1 am, 8-9 am, and 4-5 pm PST

12-1 am, 8-9 am, and 4-5 pm PST Eastern: 3-4 am, 11-12 pm, and 7-8 pm EST

3-4 am, 11-12 pm, and 7-8 pm EST UK: 8-9 am, 4-5 pm, and 12-1 am GMT

8-9 am, 4-5 pm, and 12-1 am GMT Europe: 9-10 am, 5-6 pm, and 1-2 am CET

9-10 am, 5-6 pm, and 1-2 am CET Australia: 7-8 pm, 3-4 am, and 11-12 pm AEDT

7-8 pm, 3-4 am, and 11-12 pm AEDT New Zealand: 9-10 pm, 5-7 am, 1-2 pm NZDT

Arc Raiders Bird City event explained

As the in-game description states, the Bird City event increases the odds of finding trinkets, and there are more ziplines and birds (the soundtraps) dotted around the map. However, what it doesn't really explain is that all the chimneys now have birds' nests and are lootable—these have massively increased odds of getting trinkets, including new rubber ducks.

Basically, climb on any roof and search the chimney, where you'll be able to loot basic crafting resources, nature items like mushrooms and prickly pears, and valuable trinkets. It's a great way to earn lots of money with little effort. The best places to search for bird nests are Town Hall, Santa Maria Houses, Piazza Arbusto, and Plaza Rosa, since there are multiple chimneys in a small area.

The Bird City event also adds new, unique rubber ducks. All in all, you can find seven different rubber ducks, all of which are valuable trinkets worth looting and selling:

