Arc Raiders Bird City event times and modifier explained
Bird nests and rubber duckies.
Arc Raiders' Headwinds update brought with it the Bird City event, a new map modifier exclusive to the Buried City that's all about, you guessed it, avians. While the Bird City timings aren't very convenient for most folk, the rewards will make you rich, so it's worth swooping in when you can.
I'll explain the Bird City map modifier below, including everything it adds and how it benefits you, as well as the schedule in your timezone. Take note that this is only a minor map modifier, similar to Lush Blooms, so it simply takes over the standard matchmaking for the Buried City map; it's not a separate node like Night Raid, for example.
When is the next Bird City event in Arc Raiders?
Like other map modifiers, Bird City is active multiple times per day at specific intervals (every eight hours) and lasts for just one hour. This gives you a very narrow window for when you can play it.
Here's the Bird City schedule in your timezone:
- Pacific: 12-1 am, 8-9 am, and 4-5 pm PST
- Eastern: 3-4 am, 11-12 pm, and 7-8 pm EST
- UK: 8-9 am, 4-5 pm, and 12-1 am GMT
- Europe: 9-10 am, 5-6 pm, and 1-2 am CET
- Australia: 7-8 pm, 3-4 am, and 11-12 pm AEDT
- New Zealand: 9-10 pm, 5-7 am, 1-2 pm NZDT
Arc Raiders Bird City event explained
As the in-game description states, the Bird City event increases the odds of finding trinkets, and there are more ziplines and birds (the soundtraps) dotted around the map. However, what it doesn't really explain is that all the chimneys now have birds' nests and are lootable—these have massively increased odds of getting trinkets, including new rubber ducks.
Basically, climb on any roof and search the chimney, where you'll be able to loot basic crafting resources, nature items like mushrooms and prickly pears, and valuable trinkets. It's a great way to earn lots of money with little effort. The best places to search for bird nests are Town Hall, Santa Maria Houses, Piazza Arbusto, and Plaza Rosa, since there are multiple chimneys in a small area.
The Bird City event also adds new, unique rubber ducks. All in all, you can find seven different rubber ducks, all of which are valuable trinkets worth looting and selling:
- Rubber Duck - 1,000 coins
- Alien Duck - 1,000 coins
- Gentle Duck - 1,000 coins
- Tropical Duck - 1,000 coins
- Flashy Duck - 3,000 coins
- Doodly Duck - 3,000 coins
- Familiar Duck - 7,000 coins
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
