Arc Raiders dishes out a hotfix, 'squashing the item duplication bug', and warns that bans will be coming for guilty players
Those guilty of duping items may be on the chopping block.
The devil works hard, but Embark's devs work harder. We've just got a hotfix for the Arc Raiders duplication bug that saw players covering maps with trigger 'nades and ziplines. Which means the next step is the ban wave.
"Heads up, raiders, an additional hotfix just dropped, squashing the item duplication bug," Embark says in an official social media post. "Thank you all for reporting the issue, and for being patient with us while we sorted it out."
Heads up, Raiders, an additional quick hotfix just dropped, squashing the item duplication bug. Thank you all for reporting the issue, and for being patient with us while we sorted it out.Players who have duplicated excessive amounts of items will be subject to further review…February 10, 2026
We've seen players duplicate trigger 'nades and ziplines recently, using them to scare and/or kill fellow players, or just stuff their backpack with loads of items which they can take back to Speranza to sell. We also saw the same thing happen with ducks, specifically the new, rarer ducks, which you can find in the Bird City event.
As it turns out, this duplication glitch worked with anything that you can equip to quick use, as you'd hold multiple of an item in your hand and then split the stack to your second quick use slot and then you'd be able to throw infinite ducks or trigger 'nades, or place down an infinite amount of zipline or barricades.
It got pretty popular. TheBurntPeanut even used the dupe glitch in one of his latest streams, sending heaps of trigger 'nades down an elevator shaft to ward off enemy raiders. It may have been a helpful deterrent, but now something worse could be coming for him.
"Players who have duplicated excessive amounts of items will be subject to further review and possible penalties," Embark's post reads. "Nothing beats earning your loot the hard way, now get back out there and stack those coins honestly!"
So bans are coming for the guilty parties. But will that mean The Peanut also gets affected? Perhaps not. He's the biggest Arc Raiders streamer and one of the biggest streamers overall right now. It's certainly in Embark's best interest to keep him around. It's a bit of a lose-lose situation, because if Embark doesn't ban The Peanut, then they may have another Tfue situation on their hands where players accuse the devs of playing favourites.
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
