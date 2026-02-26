Arc Raiders' latest patch has made Rocketeers deadlier, and you can guess how happy it's made players: 'The problem with rocketeers was their abundance of mercy'

Arc Raiders' latest update added a slew of new content: a couple of arcs, beards, and also introduced some changes and fixes. The price of crafting Wolfpacks has gone up, making Rocketeers way more important now, but these changes have also made the angriest arc topside more dangerous.

One part of the patch notes reads: "Fixed an issue where the rocketeer sometimes would not shoot despite having a clear view of its target." Great, so now that one shred of respite I'd receive after getting pummelled by rockets, among other arc projectiles, is gone. Is nothing scared in this world?

Other Arc Raiders players are equally as pleased as I am to hear the news. "I did have a thought that the problem with the rocketeers was their abundance of mercy," one player says, while another player warns players that this'll affect the old ways of farming rocketeers.

"Before you could farm rocketeers by standing in a particular spot inside a reinforced reception," SirJohnSekiro says. "The rocketeer would hover outside the door and just… stare at you. Let's see if I can still do that." And they were never seen again. I'm not joking, this player never replied to the thread, the rocketeers got 'em. Rip SirJohnSekiro, you'll not be forgotten.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

If hiding in a doorway doesn't do the trick anymore, then I dread to think how much worse it is in the open now. "I'm at the point where I won't even bother with spaceport anymore," zoeymeanslife adds. "It's just not worth being caught out in the open. I think the game still needs a lot of tweaking, especially in how this game handles open spaces. Either there should be more cover, or things like the rocketeer should be detectable earlier."

I've certainly had instances where rocketeers won't leave me alone, even if I hid within a building for long periods of time. Sometimes, the only course of action is to put it in the ground and stop it from following you for good. But at least there's more incentive to kill rocketeers now, that is, if you like using wolfpacks.

While it may suck that this bug has been fixed, it may have some upsides. One being that you'll have the satisfaction of knowing that when you kill a rocketeer, you were fighting it at full strength. But it'll also hopefully get rid of the weird glitch where rocketeers weren't affected by lure grenades.

It only happened to me once before, but I'd used a lure grenade on a particularly aggressive raider. I'd been backed into a corner with rapidly depleting ammo and no other options when I saw a rocketeer hovering close by. I had nothing else to use, so I chucked a lure grenade at the aggressor and waited for the arcs to do the rest. A couple of wasps turned up, but the Rocketeer just went about its day as normal. I died, and so did the attacking arc.