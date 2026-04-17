My full guide to Pragmata after spending 18 hours shepherding my space daughter

Pragmata's a weird game. It feels both like a game from two decades ago and like it's breaking new ground at the same time. Case in point, its level design tends to be very linear, especially early on, but then there's a variety of activities that give you heaps of overly complicated currencies. It also borrows elements from an odd array of genres and awkwardly smashes them together.

Played by Played by Rory Norris Collectible collector I've spent way too much time checking every nook and cranny to find collectibles, and banged my head against walls completing Cabin challenges so that you don't have to. Well, so that you can do it far easier and quicker using my learnings, at least. Beginning with the basics of combat and mission structure, I'll outline and explain every major system in Pragmata to help you wrap your head around it all. Bookmark this page or throw it up on a second monitor while you play along.

The basics

Combat

Pragmata is a third-person shooter where your guns don't really do much damage. It surprised me how weak my supposedly high-tech weapons felt. That's because you're supposed to hack enemies using AI companion Diana's powers to increase your damage. Look at an enemy and hold the aim button to bring up a grid on the right side of your screen. Interact with this grid by holding Alt and moving your mouse, or using the face buttons on a controller.

Your goal is to create a path to the green tile, though there are other tiles that can appear with different effects:

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