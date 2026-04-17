The Luna Digger might just be my favourite boss in Pragmata, mainly because you'll run into this mega mechanical worm a few times before eventually delving into its nest. By the time you step into the arena, you've more than had enough of it.

But killing the Luna Digger isn't straightforward, as this beast is a bit gimmicky. Notably, it's a worm, so it burrows under the ground, and it's not got the usual weak spots that the more humanoid robots do.

Played by Played by Rory Norris Collectible collector I've spent way too much time checking every nook and cranny to find collectibles, and banged my head against walls completing Cabin challenges so that you don't have to. Well, so that you can do it far easier and quicker using my learnings, at least. Make sure to check out my full Pragmata guide after spending 18 hours shepherding my space daughter

How to beat the Luna Digger in Pragmata