Arc Raiders' devs didn't expect such a passionate PvE-only crowd
"It's quite challenging because we have these two, quite polar [types of] fans."
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The Arc Raiders developers have said in the past that during development playtests that preceded launch, raiders were behaving much more violently toward one another than how we've seen in the community post-launch. It's something that Embark production director Caio Braga mentioned to us multiple times when we spoke to him after his talk at GDC. After all, it took adding PvP to the concept before it started becoming fun in the developers' eyes.
When we asked Braga about how players received the game compared to their pre-release testing, he replied that "the most obvious [thing] was the PvE crowd." Frankly, it's Arc Raiders' most defining factor in the extraction genre, where many players would rather be allies and stick it to the Arc machines instead. It's the phenomenon of so-called 'friendly lobbies', though Embark insists it's not that binary.
During development, "Some people on the team had the feeling that it would be nice to play PvE in the game, but we didn't know, so [the players] proved it to us," Braga explains. Hindsight's 20/20, as they say.Article continues below
"Nowadays, it's changed a lot of playtests because our tests have people saying, 'I actually enjoy PvE, so I'm going to play PvE. Because it's part of the game, I'm going to represent those players'."
One of the refrains seen in comment threads around Arc Raiders is for an exclusively PvE mode to be added to the game. And while it was an unexpected fan fixation before launch, it's evidently been acknowledged and accommodated by the team more since, such as with the Arc-hunting Shared Watch event and removing PvP Feats.
"It's quite challenging because we have these two, quite polar [types of] fans of the game," Braga adds, "But it's also quite interesting as well."
"We also had a few moments where the team got way too friendly. It was just a few moments, not always, but we would try to balance that a little bit to see how much fun we could have on all ends of it."
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Allowing both playstyles to have a home in the game is evidently important for Embark, as you can't have the highs of either end of the scale without the opposite side. That's also been my reasoning when I've seen people ask for a PvE mode, in that it makes those random friendly encounters a lot less special when it's not down to luck. You could shoot each other, but you've actively chosen not to.
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Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
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