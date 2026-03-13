Arc Raiders' devs didn't expect such a passionate PvE-only crowd

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"It's quite challenging because we have these two, quite polar [types of] fans."

Arc Raiders: Key art of a raider looking over their shoulder in a forest to look at another raider aiming at them in the distance.
(Image credit: Embark)

The Arc Raiders developers have said in the past that during development playtests that preceded launch, raiders were behaving much more violently toward one another than how we've seen in the community post-launch. It's something that Embark production director Caio Braga mentioned to us multiple times when we spoke to him after his talk at GDC. After all, it took adding PvP to the concept before it started becoming fun in the developers' eyes.

When we asked Braga about how players received the game compared to their pre-release testing, he replied that "the most obvious [thing] was the PvE crowd." Frankly, it's Arc Raiders' most defining factor in the extraction genre, where many players would rather be allies and stick it to the Arc machines instead. It's the phenomenon of so-called 'friendly lobbies', though Embark insists it's not that binary.

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Arc Raiders roadmapArc Raiders best skillsArc Raiders best weaponsArc Raiders ExpeditionsArc Raiders questsArc Raiders Weather Monitor ProjectArc Raiders Trophy Display Project

Arc Raiders roadmap: New and improved
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders best weapons: Just don't lose them
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Arc Raiders quests: All the missions and how to beat 'em
Arc Raiders Weather Monitor Project: Beat the wind
Arc Raiders Trophy Display Project: Big game hunter

Rory Norris
Rory Norris
Guides Writer

Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.

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