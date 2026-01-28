Arc Raiders has been hit with 'extensive' and 'coordinated DDoS attacks' as Embark reassures players that it is working hard to mitigate the issues

It's only been a day since Arc Raiders' big Headwinds update launched, but unfortunately, it hasn't had the release Embark would've hoped for, as a massive DDoS attack has affected server stability.

"Both Arc Raiders and The Finals have been under extensive, coordinated DDoS attacks," one of Embark's community managers, Ossen, says in a post on the official Discord. "The strike team has been working hard on mitigations and solutions to fix the problem, and we are making good progress. But at this point in time, the attacks are still ongoing.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark Studios) (Image credit: Embark Studios)

"Additionally, the team is also working on a hotfix, which will solve some of the issues and unintended changes introduced in yesterday's update. We hope to have that available later today. Stay vigilant, raiders, and we'll see you Topside when we're through this."

Since the initial post earlier today, Ossen has confirmed that the servers are "recovering", so it seems as if things should be back to normal soon, although no promises have been made. The team is just working hard to reach that point as quickly as possible. However, another community manager has also recommended "everyone to be careful when logging in", to avoid accidentally losing items or progression. So log on at your own risk, at least for now.

The Headwinds update also introduced a fair few issues of its own: "Yesterday's update introduced a handful of unintended issues," Ossen says. "We are rolling out a hotfix that addresses the most impactful ones we've identified so far."

Several weapons were affected by an unintentional reduced fire rate, some cosmetics were missing from the customisation menu, some parts of the Ukrainian localisation appeared prematurely in-game despite still being a work in progress, and players have also noticed the speed at which loot appears has slowed down. These are just a few of the known issues the devs over at Embark are grappling with at the moment, but all of them will be addressed in an upcoming hotfix.