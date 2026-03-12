Arc Raiders received 'substantial negative PvP sentiment' during testing, causing the devs to second-guess its big pivot before realising it was really frustration with weapons and matchmaking

News
By published

"Should we even have done this reset?"

Arc Raiders: Key art featuring two raiders holding weapons and standing in the middle of the road, turning to run away from a large Queen spider-like robot on the buildings in the background.
(Image credit: Embark)

After Embark Studios' "playtest battles" and slew of competing plans caused it to pivot Arc Raiders away from its PvE boss-killing roots, it decided to add PvP to spice things up. While the rest isn't quite history (development was still far from simple), it would be a defining factor in how it became the PvPvE extraction shooter it is today.

In a GDC talk, Arc Raiders production director Caio Braga revealed that it almost walked this decision back. Once Embark had moved away from its scattershot ideas for a PvE boss rush, it conducted a bunch of "validation" tests, which were effectively playtest surveys during its development, to gauge its progress.

Article continues below
Arc Raiders roadmapArc Raiders best skillsArc Raiders best weaponsArc Raiders ExpeditionsArc Raiders questsArc Raiders Weather Monitor ProjectArc Raiders Trophy Display Project

Arc Raiders roadmap: New and improved
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders best weapons: Just don't lose them
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Arc Raiders quests: All the missions and how to beat 'em
Arc Raiders Weather Monitor Project: Beat the wind
Arc Raiders Trophy Display Project: Big game hunter

Rory Norris
Rory Norris
Guides Writer

Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.