About 30% of Arc Raiders players focus on PvE, and Embark's happy with that: 'We want to instil hope in the player'
Over 95% of players use the proximity chat.
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Here is the conversation around Arc Raiders, presented as a play in one act. Player One: "I like the PvE, and I only want to experience the PvE." Player Two: "I like the PvP actually and I should be allowed to shoot you." Player One: "You're toxic." Player Two: "No, you're toxic." Curtains.
According to figures Embark Studios has shared with the Guardian, the same percentage of Arc Raiders players are focused on the co-op as the PvP. It's roughly 30% for each, with the leftover 40% in the "why not both" camp.
"It caught us a little bit by surprise," executive producer Aleksander Grøndal said. As Embark has explained before, they did not expect such a passionate PvE-only community to spring up around their action shooter, but are "Pleasantly surprised, just to be clear."Article continues below
Arc Raiders is designed to allow for co-operation—another fun figure from the Guardian article is that over 95% of players use the proximity chat—and enemies like the Matriarch were introduced to give players even more reason to team up. Though the speed of co-operation when the Matriarch was first introduced still surprised the developers. "In an instant—like literally in less than 30 seconds—everyone on that server stopped shooting each other and faced the bigger challenge together," Grøndal said. "And I hadn't really anticipated the fact that every single one would cooperate that easily in a 30-second timeframe."
It's the opposite of what happened with DayZ. When it was only available in Dean Hall's native New Zealand, DayZ was defined by friendly co-operation. Then it opened up to the rest of the world, and suddenly became a hellscape of robbery and torture. New Zealanders are just that much nicer than everyone else, I guess.
According to Grøndal, the look and feel of Arc Raiders is partially responsible for the community it's created. "Yes, the Arcs have captured the surface and they’re the dominant. But if you look around you, nature has come back from an ecological collapse," he said. "The animals are back and the world is thriving. We want to instil hope in the player."
Arc Raiders roadmap: New and improved
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders best weapons: Just don't lose them
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Arc Raiders quests: All the missions and how to beat 'em
Arc Raiders Weather Monitor Project: Beat the wind
Arc Raiders Trophy Display Project: Big game hunter
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Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
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