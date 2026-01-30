There's a huge Arc Raiders duplication glitch which has players hoarding mountains of rubber ducks worth millions, 'I extracted with 2.8 million. Still confused'

There's always something fishy going on in Arc Raiders. Whether it be players clipping through doors or changing to first person perspective. But very few of these glitches actually earn the guilty player any in-game money. Unlike the latest hack, which manages to duplicate the new rare rubber ducks.

Images of raiders beside mountains of the new rare rubber ducks or screenshots of full inventories has been circling around Arc Raiders social media for a few days now, with many dubbing it as the 'dupe exploit'.

"A raider caught on fire in Buried City Metro, went down without saying a word, and left behind a mountain of Familiar Ducks," endgame2937 says. "I extracted with 2.8 million. Still confused."

The Familiar Duck is the most valuable one, so I guess if you were trying to make a ton of money, this would be the one you use. Going for 5,000 raider coins, it stacks up to 15. So even if you only went in with a free loadout with 14 slots open, you'd still manage to bring back just over 1 million raider coins. A pretty good payday if you ask me.

But this isn't the only instance of mountains of ducks being found on the corpses of raiders. "What the duck is this?" granto asks. "We found two dead raiders with absolutely nothing but full stacks of ducks???" Did we come across the duck Santa Claus or something? Dupe hacking gone wild? At first, we thought it was some joke because the stash was just full of ducks, but then we realised they were stacks of 15 ducks each. No PvP either, they were just downed in Buried City on a metro tunnel extract."

Ok, two instances of raiders found dead in Buried City Metro with stashes full of rubber ducks is certainly strange, but I don't think we need to worry about spontaneously combusting inside the Metro, well, not unless you're duping items. It could be that this is Embark's way of disposing of cheaters, it wouldn't be the first time they cooked cheaters. But this is still unclear as Embark has yet to comment on the situation.

The bug doesn't seem to be restricted to just ducks, though. As seen in YouTuber Cloud Plays' video on the topic one player managed to dupe the Tempest blueprint, to get 17. Who needs that many blueprints?

But regardless of the payoff for these duped items, you'll get a strike against your record for using this glitch. Honestly, it's not worth it. Yes, mountains of rubber ducks are certainly very funny to look at, but I'm going to go out on a limb here and say the bit isn't worth a 30-day or permanent ban.