Dune: Awakening finally gets long-awaited character transfers

Survival MMO Dune: Awakening has just been patched to version 1.2.40.0, introducing a feature every sleeper has been waiting for: character transfers. You're no longer tied down to the server you created your character on. You can pack up your things and find a new home—just make sure you pack all your things.

"You can now transfer your character, inventory, backed-up bases and vehicles, and bank contents (including your Solari) to a new Sietch and World," Funcom announced today. Transfers require a token, which every player has been given, and that token will replenish a week after using it. In other words, you'll get one server transfer per week.

Players have been clambering for server transfers for a while now: for some it's because the world they started playing on no longer has enough players and feels like a ghost town, or because one particular faction is dominating the Landsraad, or because their friends have moved onto other games and they're looking for some new blood. It's taken quite a while for this feature to arrive—Dune: Awakening launched way back in June 2025—but it's great that it's finally here.

If you're ready to hop to a new Dune, you can transfer your character using the server browser or the in-game system menu, though you'll need to be in the Hagga Basin region to begin the process. According to the Dune: Awakening support page, be aware that "transfers aren't immediate" and can take a few minutes.

There's one important caveat: you can't transfer a character from a private server to an official server, only to another private server—presumably to prevent people who have been playing with more relaxed server settings from having an advantage over public server players. You can go from an official server to a private server, however. If someone on the server you're moving to has the same character name as you do, you'll have to change your name before you can transfer there.

Funcom also has a handy to-do list for your transfer so you don't leave anything behind:

Make sure that you back up your base using the Base Reconstruction Tool. Also, remember that you can store up to three bases in the tool.

If you transfer without backing up your base(s), they will be left behind!

Similarly, back up your vehicles with the Vehicle Backup Tool.

For larger vehicles that don’t fit in the VBT, you can disassemble them with the Welding Torch and store the parts in your bank or base storage. This makes it doubly important that you remember to back up your base!

If you exceed the VBT vehicle limit, you can also disassemble any extra vehicles in your fleet and store their parts!

Make sure to store any other valuables in your inventory and bank, as their contents will be transferred along with your character.

Finally, ensure that your character is in Hagga Basin before initiating the transfer. You won't be able to start the process if your character isn't on this map.

You can read the full patch notes here.