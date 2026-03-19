How to get Azurite in Crimson Desert
Use these shiny crystals to craft and refine your jewellery.
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When it comes to upgrading your gear in Crimson Desert, it's really easy to overlook the small things: jewellery. But when you go to refine your rings and amulets, you'll see you need to get some Azurite. What's that? It's a shiny blue crystal that you can mine, though it's not easy to come by early on.
Just like how you'll need Bloodstone to upgrade your weapons, you'll want to stock up on Azurite ore whenever you see it. Below, I'll go over where you should look to grab some Azurite quickly.
How to get Azurite in Crimson Desert
Being a blue crystal, it's pretty easy to spot Azurite from a distance, though it's not as common as something like iron or copper. The earliest location you should visit to find Azurite is the cliff face to the west of Rocca's Hill, across the river, almost directly north of Hernand city.Article continues below
The deposit is at the foot of the cliff by the river, so you don't have to climb all the way up, thankfully, unlike the Garnet on its other side. There are a good five or so Azurite deposits that you can mine in this location, so that should be enough for a few crafts or refinements. I've not figured out exactly how often ore respawns from my testing so far, but it definitely takes more than 24 in-game hours, so passing time will only help you so much.
As mentioned, you can find Garnet nearby, just across the river on the west side, and there's some Bloodstone to the south of here. There's also lots of iron and copper too, which you'll need heaps of for various upgrades and crafting.
To mine Azurite (and other ores):
- Press F2 or left D-pad on controller to open the equipment wheel
- Select your pickaxe tool
- Hold CTRL or left bumper on controller to aim at an ore vein
- Left click or press right bumper to break the ore
Azurite is a gear refinement material specifically required for jewellery items. While jewellery isn't as important as your armour and weapons, it's still worth upgrading whenever you can, especially when you pilfer the earrings from the Bluemont Manor Strongboxes. Once you've collected a handful of Azurite, speak to a blacksmith like Turnali in Hernand to refine your jewellery.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
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