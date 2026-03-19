How to get Bloodstone in Crimson Desert
Refine your gear with this red rock.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Whether you're fighting a boss or being surrounded by bandits, Crimson Desert can be surprisingly tricky, at least for the first few hours. You've got limited health and stamina, and low-level gear that's not doing all that much for you. That's where refining your weapons and armour comes in, and a hurdle you'll soon run into is Bloodstone.
The first few refinement levels only cost a few iron and copper, both of which are really common to come across. In fact, you'll be guided towards grabbing a few iron for Rhett's Request early on. Bloodstone, though, is much rarer and you're left to your own devices.
How to get Bloodstone in Crimson Desert
Bloodstone is a red ore, so it's quite easy to spot from a distance compared to Iron and Copper. You can find this ore in multiple places across Pywel, but the earliest location you should visit is a ravine in the south of Rocca's Hill, across the river directly east of Hernand.Article continues below
More specifically, the Bloodstone deposit is a vertical strip in the cliffside near the top of the hills to the east. There are five Bloodstone veins to mine here, so that should net you around ten of the precious refinement material. I've not figured out exactly how often ore respawns from my testing so far, but it definitely takes more than 24 in-game hours.
Further up the ravine where you found Bloodstone, you'll also be able to mine Garnet and Azurite near the large bridge further north, and there's plenty of iron and copper around here too.
If you've forgotten how to mine ore (I don't blame you with the awkward controls), then:
- Press F2 or left D-pad on controller to open the equipment wheel
- Select your pickaxe tool
- Hold CTRL or left bumper on controller to aim at an ore vein
- Left click or press right bumper to swing your pickaxe and break the ore
As mentioned, Bloodstone is a gear refinement material required for later level upgrades, though you'll also need an Abyss Artifact for top-level refinement. So once you've mined some of the red rock, speak to a blacksmith like Turnali in Hernand to refine your weapons.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Crimson Desert characters: Unlock each
Crimson Desert respec: Swap your skills
How to steal in Crimson Desert: Pilfer some loot
How to get pets in Crimson Desert: Furry friends
How to tame horses in Crimson Desert: Mount up
How to fast travel in Crimson Desert: Going places
Read moreRead less▼
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.