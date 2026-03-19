Whether you're fighting a boss or being surrounded by bandits, Crimson Desert can be surprisingly tricky, at least for the first few hours. You've got limited health and stamina, and low-level gear that's not doing all that much for you. That's where refining your weapons and armour comes in, and a hurdle you'll soon run into is Bloodstone.

The first few refinement levels only cost a few iron and copper, both of which are really common to come across. In fact, you'll be guided towards grabbing a few iron for Rhett's Request early on. Bloodstone, though, is much rarer and you're left to your own devices.

How to get Bloodstone in Crimson Desert

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Bloodstone is a red ore, so it's quite easy to spot from a distance compared to Iron and Copper. You can find this ore in multiple places across Pywel, but the earliest location you should visit is a ravine in the south of Rocca's Hill, across the river directly east of Hernand.

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More specifically, the Bloodstone deposit is a vertical strip in the cliffside near the top of the hills to the east. There are five Bloodstone veins to mine here, so that should net you around ten of the precious refinement material. I've not figured out exactly how often ore respawns from my testing so far, but it definitely takes more than 24 in-game hours.

Further up the ravine where you found Bloodstone, you'll also be able to mine Garnet and Azurite near the large bridge further north, and there's plenty of iron and copper around here too.

If you've forgotten how to mine ore (I don't blame you with the awkward controls), then:

Press F2 or left D-pad on controller to open the equipment wheel Select your pickaxe tool Hold CTRL or left bumper on controller to aim at an ore vein Left click or press right bumper to swing your pickaxe and break the ore

As mentioned, Bloodstone is a gear refinement material required for later level upgrades, though you'll also need an Abyss Artifact for top-level refinement. So once you've mined some of the red rock, speak to a blacksmith like Turnali in Hernand to refine your weapons.