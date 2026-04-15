After making Mythic+ slightly too easy in World of Warcraft: Midnight, Blizzard's adding new high-end rewards for the sweats

News
By published

A reason to get back in the saddle.

A mythic keystones vendor for World of Warcraft&#039;s Mythic+ system smiles at the camera.
(Image credit: Blizzard)

World of Warcraft's been taking some big swings at its difficulty assumptions in recent years—both adding harder solo and open world content in the form of Delves and Prey, while also making the typically hardcore content slightly easier to get through.

Take Mythic+, the endgame dungeon experience that sees players speedrunning high-level dungeons with vicious modifiers for, well, phat loot. Midnight's latest season saw players chewing through it with relative ease, thanks to both some re-jigged numbers tuning and a different philosophy towards those modifiers.

For example, in lower difficulties, tanks are helped out by Lindormi’s Guidance, which displays a route through the dungeon. Couple that with gearing tracks that're generally easier to advance on your lonesome, and you've got a recipe that results in one of the easiest Mythic+ seasons in years.

Article continues below
Best MMOsBest strategy gamesBest open world gamesBest survival gamesBest horror games

Best MMOs: Most massive
Best strategy games: Number crunching
Best open world games: Unlimited exploration
Best survival games: Live craft love
Best horror games: Fight or flight

Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.