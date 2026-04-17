Pragmata's first boss, the Sector Guard, is quite a step up compared to the challenges you've faced so far. But it's also a sign of things to come: the Sector Guard is a breeze compared to bosses and even standard fights later on, not least because it's a tutorial for the Overdrive mechanic.

Because all the enemies you've faced so far have been pushovers, you haven't really had to learn enemy weak spots or master hacking so far. That's gotta change. So here's what you should know to kill Sector Guard.

Played by Played by Rory Norris Collectible collector I've spent way too much time checking every nook and cranny to find collectibles, and banged my head against walls completing Cabin challenges so that you don't have to. Well, so that you can do it far easier and quicker using my learnings, at least. Make sure to check out my full Pragmata guide after spending 18 hours shepherding my space daughter

How to beat the Sector Guard in Pragmata

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Capcom) (Image credit: Capcom) (Image credit: Capcom)

First things first, remember that you need to hack enemies to deal most of your damage in Pragmata, and that doesn't change during boss fights. While you're shooting Sector Guard, you need to routinely hack them to expose weak spots and boost your damage.

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