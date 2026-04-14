How to get clay in Windrose

Clay is your starting point for several Windrose crafts, and you'll need plenty of it if you want to start making clay bottles for potions. It's also the bulk of the required materials for several crafting stations, and if you're as impatient as I am, you'll want more than one Charcoal Kiln.

It's not hard to find once you know what to for, but much like the lamp oil, I went running by clay deposits a dozen times before realizing I'd missed them. To spare you from those same struggles, I've got a quick Windrose guide on how to get clay.

Where to find clay in Windrose

It's easy to miss, but clay looks like a patch of jagged rocks. (Image credit: Kraken Express)

You'll find clay in Windrose by searching for big deposits of muddy rock on the ground; it's usually out in the open and easy to spot, so don't go tunneling through caves trying to find any. I've gotten around 50-60 clay chunks for clearing out one deposit, which isn't much when you're making potions for multiple people.

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Make a pickaxe to harvest clay

The type of pickaxe doesn't matter, but you will need one for gathering clay. I stuck with my boring ol' Stone Pickaxe for a while before making the first copper tool upgrade, and it served me just fine for harvesting my first several batches of clay.

For quick reference, here's what you'll need at the workbench to make a pickaxe:

Recipe: Stone Pickaxe - (3) Stone, (3) Wood

Stone Pickaxe - (3) Stone, (3) Wood Recipe: Copper Pickaxe - (1) Bronze Ingot, (5) Wood

As far as I can tell, upgrading your tools doesn't impact yield (but does make the process faster), so I suggest setting your base up near a clay deposit or two and regularly stopping by when it respawns. Nodes seem to refresh at random intervals, but I can at least confirm they respawn every few in-game days, so you aren't out of luck after stripping one source clean. Just wait.

It's only one chunk of clay per clay bottle, but you don't get those bottles back—pirates aren't into recycling, I guess—and resources quickly run dry when you're taking a beating from wild boars.