Yes, technically you can play World of Warcraft with hot dogs
But just because you can doesn't mean you should.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
If someone can hit the level cap using only dance mats, then playing World of Warcraft with hot dog controllers isn't too out there, right? But watching Addison2k gently flicking and thwapping those dogs in his meat-only mythic keystone run is enough to make you question where you draw the line.
The controllers Addison2k uses are 3d-printed plastic with four hot dogs inserted in each, wired for touch input. One controls movement and the other controls abilities, and it quickly proves playable—for a retribution paladin at least. Though "playable" isn't the same thing as ideal.
For starters, Addison2k can't move the camera. "It's really hard to dodge," he says with understatement to the players who are carrying him. "It puts me backwards-walking." Only one problem proves insurmountable though, forcing him to fall back on the keyboard for a single key-press: "My target got stuck to a dead mob and I don't have tab bound to a hot dog."Article continues below
The other players don't seem to mind the fact they're stuck with a hot dog paladin who keeps kicking and can't cast lay on hands. Mostly they just troll him by insisting he should be using his tongue to work those glizzies instead of his hands. "I'm not gonna lick the hot dogs," Addison2k insists in reply. "That's insane. Plus they're kind of warm now. It makes it weird."
Despite that one slight cheat with the tab key, at the end of the run all the bosses are defeated and the dog-wielder is victorious. Though the true punishment comes after. As he says in the comments, "my hands smelled like hotdogs for hours".
Best MMOs: Most massive
Best strategy games: Number crunching
Best open world games: Unlimited exploration
Best survival games: Live craft love
Best horror games: Fight or flight
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.