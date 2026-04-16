Yes, technically you can play World of Warcraft with hot dogs

Can You Play WoW... Using ONLY HOTDOGS!? - YouTube Watch On

If someone can hit the level cap using only dance mats, then playing World of Warcraft with hot dog controllers isn't too out there, right? But watching Addison2k gently flicking and thwapping those dogs in his meat-only mythic keystone run is enough to make you question where you draw the line.

The controllers Addison2k uses are 3d-printed plastic with four hot dogs inserted in each, wired for touch input. One controls movement and the other controls abilities, and it quickly proves playable—for a retribution paladin at least. Though "playable" isn't the same thing as ideal.

For starters, Addison2k can't move the camera. "It's really hard to dodge," he says with understatement to the players who are carrying him. "It puts me backwards-walking." Only one problem proves insurmountable though, forcing him to fall back on the keyboard for a single key-press: "My target got stuck to a dead mob and I don't have tab bound to a hot dog."

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The other players don't seem to mind the fact they're stuck with a hot dog paladin who keeps kicking and can't cast lay on hands. Mostly they just troll him by insisting he should be using his tongue to work those glizzies instead of his hands. "I'm not gonna lick the hot dogs," Addison2k insists in reply. "That's insane. Plus they're kind of warm now. It makes it weird."

Despite that one slight cheat with the tab key, at the end of the run all the bosses are defeated and the dog-wielder is victorious. Though the true punishment comes after. As he says in the comments, "my hands smelled like hotdogs for hours".