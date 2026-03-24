Finding Darkbringer in Crimson Desert gives you a great-looking two-handed sword—perfect if you're claymore-minded and want something a little more interesting than Rhett's Longsword or the Balton Longsword. Darkbringer is also a really powerful weapon in its own right, because, unlike the Soul Spear, say, its powerful ability is a detachable Abyss Gear that fires out projectiles on Forward Slash attacks.

Anyone who's beaten Crowcaller and messed around with the Crow's Pursuit Abyss Gear will know how powerful weapon abilities like this can be, especially when you can buff Forward Slash with echoing attacks through the skill tree. All that said, here's how to get Darkbringer in Crimson Desert.

Crimson Desert Darkbringer location

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

You can find Darkbringer in the northern region of Pailune, specifically, in the White Wastes Sanctuary to the west of the Silver Wolf Mountain, northeast of where it says Five-Finger Mountain on the map, and to the north of Whisperleaf Fortress. Even if you've completed the Toll of Pailune and gotten the map for the whole region, the White Wastes Sanctuary is actually still in the fog, but you can see on the map above where to find it.

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When you arrive, you'll find a partially unearthed giant skeleton in a hole, and in its mouth, you'll find Darkbringer. This is an incredibly good two-handed sword with the unique Abyss Gear Ator's Orb. When you perform a Forward Slash, this fires out little explosive orbs that can hurt enemies.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

This weapon also has full Abyss Gear slots already. I feel like Ator's Orb will combo especially well with Crow's Pursuit, which you get from Crowcaller in the main story. This fires out bird-based projectiles on Forward Slash, too, so you can presumably stack both. Since it's an Abyss Gear, you can also remove it from Darkbringer if you want and slot it on another weapon.