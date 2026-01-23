Where to find Ferrium Ore in Arknights: Endfield
Learn how to track down this rare mineral.
Tracking down Ferrium Ore is a little tricky in Arknights: Endfield since it's one of the rarer minerals in Valley IV. In fact, as far as I know, you can only find it in the Originium Science Park area, and accessing this requires a fair bit of progress into the main story.
Even when you arrive, you'll have to progress even more if you want to set up a power grid for mining drills and access the subsequent nodes deeper into the region. All that said, here's where to find Ferrium Ore in Arknights: Endfield, and what you'll need to do in order to mine it.
Where to find Ferrium Ore in Arknights: Endfield
You can get Ferrium Ore in the Originium Science Park area, though you'll have to progress the story quite far in order to unlock it first. There are three Ferrium Ore nodes in the Originium Science Park:
- West of the Transport Nexus
- South of the Research Center
- North of the Mountain Path Slope
The first node is easy enough to access when entering the area from The Hub, but unfortunately, the second two nodes will require more progress into the region's story before you can properly remove the blight walls blocking access to them.
How to mine Ferrium Ore in Arknights: Endfield
There are two ways to mine Ferrium; you can simply attack it as with any other mineral node, or you can automate mining it. To do the latter, you'll first have to unlock the Electric Mining Rig Mk.II, which requires researching the Mining III technology at the bottom of the Resourcing tree on the left side of the AIC Plan.
You're also going to need power in the Originium Science Park for the drills, too, which you'll get when you complete the Outpost: Infra-Station mission, where you'll set up an outpost just south of the Mountain Path Slope in the east of the area.
Getting to this will require some main story progression, but once the outpost is complete, you can wire up any Electric Mining Rig Mk.IIs that you want to set up on the Ferrium deposits with relays, making gathering it a bit easier.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.