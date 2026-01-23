Tracking down Ferrium Ore is a little tricky in Arknights: Endfield since it's one of the rarer minerals in Valley IV. In fact, as far as I know, you can only find it in the Originium Science Park area, and accessing this requires a fair bit of progress into the main story.

Even when you arrive, you'll have to progress even more if you want to set up a power grid for mining drills and access the subsequent nodes deeper into the region. All that said, here's where to find Ferrium Ore in Arknights: Endfield, and what you'll need to do in order to mine it.

Where to find Ferrium Ore in Arknights: Endfield

Image 1 of 3 The first node is close to where you enter the park via The Hub, west of the Transport Nexus (Image credit: Hypergryph) The second node is towards the centre of the map, south of the Research Center (Image credit: Hypergryph) The third node is in the east of the map, north of Mountain Path Slope (Image credit: Hypergryph)

You can get Ferrium Ore in the Originium Science Park area, though you'll have to progress the story quite far in order to unlock it first. There are three Ferrium Ore nodes in the Originium Science Park:

West of the Transport Nexus

South of the Research Center

North of the Mountain Path Slope

The first node is easy enough to access when entering the area from The Hub, but unfortunately, the second two nodes will require more progress into the region's story before you can properly remove the blight walls blocking access to them.

How to mine Ferrium Ore in Arknights: Endfield

You need Electric Mining Rigs Mk.II to automate mining Ferrium Ore (Image credit: Hypergryph)

There are two ways to mine Ferrium; you can simply attack it as with any other mineral node, or you can automate mining it. To do the latter, you'll first have to unlock the Electric Mining Rig Mk.II, which requires researching the Mining III technology at the bottom of the Resourcing tree on the left side of the AIC Plan.

You're also going to need power in the Originium Science Park for the drills, too, which you'll get when you complete the Outpost: Infra-Station mission, where you'll set up an outpost just south of the Mountain Path Slope in the east of the area.

Getting to this will require some main story progression, but once the outpost is complete, you can wire up any Electric Mining Rig Mk.IIs that you want to set up on the Ferrium deposits with relays, making gathering it a bit easier.