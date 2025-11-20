All active Where Winds Meet codes and how to redeem them
Get your hands on some Echo Jade and Coins without having to lift a finger.
Where Winds Meet codes are the easiest way to get free currency and rewards, like Echo Jade and Coins, which will give you a decent head start in your adventure. Even if you've been playing for a while, cashing in free rewards will save you from having to spend any actual money on premium currency. They're quick to redeem from the second you load into the game after the tutorial.
All active Where Winds Meet Codes
Here are all the active codes currently available for Where Winds Meet:
- WWMGO1114 - 100 x Echo jade 1 x Resonating Melody
- WWM251115 - 10 x Echo Jade, 5,000 Coins, 1 x Goose God Player Nameplate
- WWMGLtiktok - 10 x Echo Jade, 10,000 Coins
- WWMGLyoutube - 20 x Echo Jade, 5,000 Coins, 2 x Inner Way Note: Chest
Expired Where Winds Meet Codes
- WWMGO1115
How to redeem Where Winds Meet codes
Before you can redeem codes in Where Winds Meet, you need to complete the tutorial and battle with the Void King. Once you create your character and drop into the world, you can start using codes. To do so, follow these steps:
- When in-game, select the cog icon to the right of the screen.
- Tab across the top to the "other" menu and click on the box at the top labelled "Exchange Code".
- Type or copy and paste the code into the pop-up box and hit space to redeem.
- Your rewards will become available to collect in your mailbox rather than directly to your inventory.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.