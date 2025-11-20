All active Where Winds Meet codes and how to redeem them

Where Winds Meet codes are the easiest way to get free currency and rewards, like Echo Jade and Coins, which will give you a decent head start in your adventure. Even if you've been playing for a while, cashing in free rewards will save you from having to spend any actual money on premium currency. They're quick to redeem from the second you load into the game after the tutorial.

All active Where Winds Meet Codes

Here are all the active codes currently available for Where Winds Meet:

WWMGO1114 - 100 x Echo jade 1 x Resonating Melody

- 100 x Echo jade 1 x Resonating Melody WWM251115 - 10 x Echo Jade, 5,000 Coins, 1 x Goose God Player Nameplate

- 10 x Echo Jade, 5,000 Coins, 1 x Goose God Player Nameplate WWMGLtiktok - 10 x Echo Jade, 10,000 Coins

- 10 x Echo Jade, 10,000 Coins WWMGLyoutube - 20 x Echo Jade, 5,000 Coins, 2 x Inner Way Note: Chest

Expired Where Winds Meet Codes

WWMGO1115

How to redeem Where Winds Meet codes

Before you can redeem codes in Where Winds Meet, you need to complete the tutorial and battle with the Void King. Once you create your character and drop into the world, you can start using codes. To do so, follow these steps:

When in-game, select the cog icon to the right of the screen. Tab across the top to the "other" menu and click on the box at the top labelled "Exchange Code". Type or copy and paste the code into the pop-up box and hit space to redeem. Your rewards will become available to collect in your mailbox rather than directly to your inventory.