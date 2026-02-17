My next love after D&D, Pathfinder 2e, has a Fanatical bundle selling over $450's worth of books for around $15

Pathfinder 2e Fanatical Bundle | 26, 10, or three items | Adventures, rulebooks, and miscellany

$457.78 $14.99 at Fanatical (save $442.79) If you're looking to start your adventures in Pathfinder 2e (and aren't planning on running a homebrew campaign of your own design, since Paizo offers all its rules for free) then this bundle's a no-brainer. You're saving over $440 on rulebooks, adventure paths, settings, flip mats, screens, and character sheets.

I like Pathfinder 2e. I like it quite a lot, actually. So much so, I've actually written about it on the site before—it's sorted a lot of my gripes with D&D 5e while leaning more heavily into the things I like about the system: Crunchy tactical combat, where teamwork makes the dream work, rather than the Paladin scoring a random crit.

And while this has turned me into one of those insufferable people who recommends Pathfinder 2e to their friends any chance they get (seriously, the three-action system will change your life) it also means I can spot a good deal like this latest from Fanatical, which is offering around $458/£369's worth of books for $15/£13.

The deal includes PDFs of the Beginner Box, but it also has Player Cores one and two, the GM Core, and the Monster Core—the equivalent of D&D's Player Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual respectively.

I should note, however, that if it's just rules you're after, then this bundle isn't necessarily what you're looking for—PF2e gives away all of its rules for free on sites like Archives of Nethys and Demiplane. It's still good to have something like the GM Core so you can flit through the information in the order it's meant to be presented, but for a homebrew campaign? You're already golden.

Even the options included in the Age of Lost Omens Character, World, and Ancestry guide can be found on Nethys for the low price of nothing.

The real juice here for the budding PF2e DM is in its adventure paths, which Paizo usually sells. There's the combat-heavy Abomination Vaults, Rusthenge, Crown of the Kobold King, The Fall of Plaguestone, A Fistful of Flowers (and its sequel, A Few Flowers More), Troubles in Otari, Little Trouble in Big Absalom, and The Threshold of Knowledge. There's also GM screens and placemats.

I also want to mention that these are all PDFs. If you're playing in something like Foundry, for instance, you might want to check if Pathfinder 2e already has an official module for purchase, as PF2e's Foundry integration is seriously very good. But if you're doing the classic pen and paper method? Well, this bundle's really a no-brainer.

The 26-item bundle includes everything I just mentioned. Here's what the 10-item bundle ($7/£6) and the three-item bundle ($1/£1) both include, though you also get everything included in both if you buy the full 26-item package.

Three-item bundle:

Pathfinder Second Edition Beginner Box.

Pathfinder Adventure: The Threshold of Knowledge.

Pathfinder Second Edition Core GM Screen.

10-item bundle: