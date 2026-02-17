My next love after D&D, Pathfinder 2e, has a Fanatical bundle selling over $450's worth of books for around $15
Dealfinder.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Pathfinder 2e Fanatical Bundle | 26, 10, or three items | Adventures, rulebooks, and miscellany
$457.78 $14.99 at Fanatical (save $442.79)
If you're looking to start your adventures in Pathfinder 2e (and aren't planning on running a homebrew campaign of your own design, since Paizo offers all its rules for free) then this bundle's a no-brainer. You're saving over $440 on rulebooks, adventure paths, settings, flip mats, screens, and character sheets.
I like Pathfinder 2e. I like it quite a lot, actually. So much so, I've actually written about it on the site before—it's sorted a lot of my gripes with D&D 5e while leaning more heavily into the things I like about the system: Crunchy tactical combat, where teamwork makes the dream work, rather than the Paladin scoring a random crit.
And while this has turned me into one of those insufferable people who recommends Pathfinder 2e to their friends any chance they get (seriously, the three-action system will change your life) it also means I can spot a good deal like this latest from Fanatical, which is offering around $458/£369's worth of books for $15/£13.
The deal includes PDFs of the Beginner Box, but it also has Player Cores one and two, the GM Core, and the Monster Core—the equivalent of D&D's Player Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual respectively.
I should note, however, that if it's just rules you're after, then this bundle isn't necessarily what you're looking for—PF2e gives away all of its rules for free on sites like Archives of Nethys and Demiplane. It's still good to have something like the GM Core so you can flit through the information in the order it's meant to be presented, but for a homebrew campaign? You're already golden.
Even the options included in the Age of Lost Omens Character, World, and Ancestry guide can be found on Nethys for the low price of nothing.
The real juice here for the budding PF2e DM is in its adventure paths, which Paizo usually sells. There's the combat-heavy Abomination Vaults, Rusthenge, Crown of the Kobold King, The Fall of Plaguestone, A Fistful of Flowers (and its sequel, A Few Flowers More), Troubles in Otari, Little Trouble in Big Absalom, and The Threshold of Knowledge. There's also GM screens and placemats.
I also want to mention that these are all PDFs. If you're playing in something like Foundry, for instance, you might want to check if Pathfinder 2e already has an official module for purchase, as PF2e's Foundry integration is seriously very good. But if you're doing the classic pen and paper method? Well, this bundle's really a no-brainer.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
The 26-item bundle includes everything I just mentioned. Here's what the 10-item bundle ($7/£6) and the three-item bundle ($1/£1) both include, though you also get everything included in both if you buy the full 26-item package.
Three-item bundle:
- Pathfinder Second Edition Beginner Box.
- Pathfinder Adventure: The Threshold of Knowledge.
- Pathfinder Second Edition Core GM Screen.
10-item bundle:
- Everything in the three-item bundle.
- Pathfinder Second Edition Player Core.
- Pathfinder Adventure: Troubles in Otari. .
- Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Troubles in Otari.
- Pathfinder Adventure: Little Trouble in Big Absalom.
- Pathfinder Advanced Player's Guide Character Sheet Pack.
- Pathfinder Character Sheet Pack.
- Pathfinder Adventure: A Fistful of Flowers.
- Pathfinder Second Edition Beginner Box: Remastered Edition.
- Pathfinder Adventure: The Threshold of Knowledge.
- Pathfinder Core GM Screen.
Steam sale dates: When's the next event?
Epic Store free games: What's free right now?
Free PC games: The best freebies you can grab
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Free Steam games: No purchase necessary
Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.