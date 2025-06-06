Any fan of Monopoly will probably already have Monopoly GO downloaded on their smartphone, but not everyone loves relying on such a small screen when playing a game. Even though there isn't an official version of Monopoly GO available on PC, there are ways you can bring the board game to your desktop and continue making the most of your rolls without having to navigate through a mobile app.

The best way to bring Monopoly GO to PC is by using Bluestacks, an Android emulator. It's easy to download and even easier to navigate once you're in. Before you know it, you'll be back making your way around the game board. Here's what you need to do so you can play Monopoly GO on your PC.

How to play Monopoly GO on PC

The first step is downloading the Bluestacks emulator. This can be done through the official website, and the conveniently labelled "Download BlueStacks" button in the middle of the screen. Launch the program once the download is completed, and log in to your Google Account:

At the top of the screen you'll find a search bar, which is where you can type in Monopoly GO and find the app straight away. An option labelled "Play on App Player" will pop up, which you need to select to start downloading the game. The Monopoly GO icon should appear on the home screen of the Bluestacks App dock once complete. Double-click this, and Monopoly GO will load on your PC.

All your game progress, if you have been playing on mobile, will be saved to your account too, including things like all your free Monopoly GO dice rolls you've already redeemed. The only downside is that there are certain things that won't operate as they would on mobile, like redeeming codes, so you'll still need to rely on the mobile app for certain things. For the most part though, you'll be able to enjoy Monopoly Go as you would on your phone, and it's as simple as that.