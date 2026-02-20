Blood Bowl creator Jervis Johnson agrees with Games Workshop's AI ban, says 'it allows you to be a bit lazy and not put in the effort'

"AI is going to be like the asbestos of the internet and the computer industry."

Jervis Johnson is a legend in the world of tabletop game design. During almost four decades spent at Games Workshop he created Blood Bowl and wrote the core rules for Advanced Heroquest, co-created Necromunda, and wrote significant chunks of Warhammer 40,000's second edition, Warhammer Fantasy Battle's fourth edition, multiple iterations of Age of Sigmar, and several of the Warhammer Quest board games.

Though retired from Games Workshop these days, Johnson still contributes to projects like the Godzilla TTRPG and DreadBall All Stars, a kind of full-contact sci-fi basketball in contrast to Blood Bowl's ultraviolent fantasy football. While discussing the latter with FRVR, the topic of Games Workshop's prohibition against AI in its design process came up.

