Games Workshop just announced a book of 'insightful ork quotes' called Words of Waaagh

Another day, another payload of merchandise. This time it is pretty funny, though: Games Workshop just announced a coffee table book full of "sage wisdom and inspiring speeches" from every Warhammer 40,000 fan's favorite green morons.

The announcement on the Warhammer Community website reads, "Okay, ‘insightful’ might be a stretch, but it should come as no surprise that the Orks have some pretty great quotes when they spend so much time yelling at their enemies." It comes alongside a slew of new plushes and an "ultimate guide" book to Age of Sigmar, full of miniature photos and lore.

