Games Workshop just announced a book of 'insightful ork quotes' called Words of Waaagh

Another day, another payload of merchandise. This time it is pretty funny, though: Games Workshop just announced a coffee table book full of "sage wisdom and inspiring speeches" from every Warhammer 40,000 fan's favorite green morons.

The announcement on the Warhammer Community website reads, "Okay, ‘insightful’ might be a stretch, but it should come as no surprise that the Orks have some pretty great quotes when they spend so much time yelling at their enemies." It comes alongside a slew of new plushes and an "ultimate guide" book to Age of Sigmar, full of miniature photos and lore.

Words of Waaagh is a natural follow-up to the last book in this vein Games Workshop sold, Words of War, which was full of space marine quotes instead of ork quotes. I suppose I'd rather consult the wisdom of fungoid football hooligans than witch-burning, chainsaw-wielding failsons, but in both cases it seems safe to conclude these books will be short on actionable advice.

It also might yield mixed results, having a coffee table book dedicated to an in-joke guests will only understand if they're familiar with a niche miniatures wargame or its videogame adaptations. But hey, maybe you're hosting a potluck with a "Red Wunz Go Fasta" theme and need an appropriate conversation piece; I'm not here to judge.

There's all sorts of other merch on the same page. Water bottles, YouTooz figurines, McFarlane action figures, new books for the TTRPGs, a Darktide card game, metal posters, banners, a collectible helmet, and so on. It's a great time to be into Warhammer, especially if you're trying to recreate Warhammer World in your house before it officially comes to the US. Personally, I'm just waiting for Dawn of War 4.