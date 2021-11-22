Get an extra month of Discord Nitro when you sub over the holiday weekend

Discord may be free to use, but if you're looking for a few extra tricks to pull out in your favourite server, you can subscribe to Discord Nitro. And the popular chat client is giving away an extra free month for anyone who starts up or refreshes a monthly or annual subscription between November 24 and December 3 as part of its Buy-One-Get-One holiday promotion.

While it's easy enough to get by on Discord without paying a penny, Nitro opens up some tempting options for Discord power-users. Profiles can be customised with animated avatars and banners, file size limits for photos and videos are dramatically bumped up, and you can stream share at higher resolutions.

That said, the actual reason to get Nitro is to use all your painfully-specific custom emojis on whatever server you fancy—the galaxy brain play being to set up your own "emoji bank" server packed to the brim with horrible AI-generated cat reaction images to whip out at a moment's notice.

Discord Nitro | One month free | $9.99 monthly or $99 yearly Nitro subscription Discord Nitro | One month free | $9.99 monthly or $99 yearly Nitro subscription

With any purchase of a Nitro sub, either the yearly or monthly sub, you will now get one free month as part of its Holiday 'Buy One Get One' promo. Nitro is basically a way to enhance your standard Discord experience with GIF avatars, custom tags, higher video quality, etc.

There's reason enough to be hesitant of jumping into Nitro at the moment. Discord recently flirted with the idea of NFT integration—and while it has since walked back those plans, it only did so after a massive backlash, part of which involved many aggreived users cancelling their Nitro subscriptions in protest. Discord may currently have "no plans" to continue pursuing crypto at this time, but it hasn't written it out entirely.

There are also some eligibility restrictions which do bear noting as Discord states.

This promotion is currently available for:

New $9.99 Nitro Monthly or $99 Nitro Yearly subscribers

Users who have had a Nitro subscription in the past, but not within the last 14 days.

Desktop and Browser purchases

Yet the promotion won’t be available for:

Current and active $9.99 Nitro subscribers

Users who have a $9.99 Nitro subscription within 14 days of this promotion

Nitro Classic subscription purchases

Mobile (Apple/Google Play) purchases

Users located in Turkey, Brazil, and Poland

The Buy One Get One deal can be activated by visiting Discord's holiday promotion page or going to your subscriptions tab in Discord itself.