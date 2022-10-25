Newegg promo codes for October 2022
Save on computer parts, PCs, gaming devices, home appliances and more at Newegg with these 8 promo codes
FAQs
Does Newegg do free shipping?
Newegg does offer free shipping on orders, but it’s not available on everything sold online. If a product does qualify for free shipping, there’ll be a ‘free shipping’ orange box on the product page to the right-hand side of the product picture.
How long does Newegg take to ship?
Newegg deliveries tend to take 3-5 business days for most items, however, some larger items will take 7-10 business days.
Does Newegg have free returns?
Newegg offers 30-day hassle-free returns on products that are labelled as "Sold and Shipped by Newegg", this includes no shipping charge (for products up to 50lbs). For items that have been purchased on Newegg but are from a third-party retailer, the returns instructions will be different as it’s covered by the seller's return policy. To find out your specific returns policy, head to the specific product page on the Newegg website and click the ‘Warranty & Returns’ tab.
How do I contact Newegg customer service?
To speak to a Newegg customer service team member, you can call/arrange for a call back at +1 800-390-1119. The team are available on the phone from 06:00 - 17:00 Monday to Friday. Alternatively, you can fill out a contact form on the website, and a team member will get back to you. The contact form is normally the quickest way to contact, and the email team are available around the clock on Monday to Friday and from 06:00 - 17:00 on Saturday and Sunday.
Does Newegg have Black Friday sales?
You’re more than likely going to find some Newegg Black Friday deals this Friday 25 November if last year’s Black Friday is anything to go by! Here at PC Gamer, we wrote an article highlighting the best Newegg Black Friday deals in 2021, so if you want to get an idea of what to expect this upcoming Black Friday, have a read-through!
Hints and tips
Newegg promo codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:
- Shop Today’s Best Deals: Newegg has a dedicated discount page called ‘Today’s Best Deals’. This page is split into two sections, ‘Shell Shocker’ deals and ‘Shop All Deals’. Shell Shocker deals are a small handful of the top limited-time offers, so don’t dawdle if you see a deal you like, it’ll be gone before you know it! As the name suggests, the Shop All Deals section is all the current offers live. Luckily, you can filter your search by category, or type in the name of the product in the search bar to customize your search and make your shopping experience easier.
- Newsletter Sign-ups: When you subscribe to the Newegg newsletter you get subscriber-exclusive deals sent to your email address. Signing up for the newsletter is free, so it’s well worth doing to bag an extra saving or two.
- Shop Refurbished: Newegg sells an abundance of refurbished goods at a cheaper price. Refurbished items have been restored to a like-new condition so they don’t compromise on quality- only on the price!
How to use Newegg coupon codes
Check out our collection of Newegg coupon codes - this page is updated regularly with the best offers around. When you’ve found the code you’d like to redeem, click the ‘Get Code’ button under the offer.
This will make a pop-up box appear, where you can see and copy the code. It will also open a new tab for the Newegg website.
Now it’s time to shop for all your Newegg goodies. Once you’ve got everything, head to the shopping cart page. Under the order summary, paste your code in the ‘Apply Promo Code’ box.
Alan has been writing about PC tech since before 3D graphics cards existed, and still vividly recalls having to fight with MS-DOS just to get games to load. He fondly remembers the killer combo of a Matrox Millenium and 3dfx Voodoo, and seeing Lara Croft in 3D for the first time. He's very glad hardware has advanced as much as it has though, and is particularly happy when putting the latest M.2 NVMe SSDs, AMD processors, and laptops through their paces. He has a long-lasting Magic: The Gathering obsession but limits this to MTG Arena these days.