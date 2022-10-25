Gog coupon for October 2022
Save on AAA games, indie games as well as retro games and more with these 15 Gog promo codes
FAQs
Can I return a game to Gog?
Gog.com does offer free returns on purchases, even if you’ve downloaded and played the game. The return request must be within 30 days of purchase. To request a refund, head to your ‘Order History’ page on your Gog.com account, find the game you’d like to return and click the ‘Ask for a refund’ button.
How do I contact Gog.com customer service?
Gog.com has a dedicated live chat technical support page where you can get support from a virtual assistant. There are different categories you can choose from in the chat function, and the virtual assistant will respond to your query. If the virtual assistant is unable to fully answer your question, you will be passed on to a Support Staff member.
How do I buy a Gog.com gift?
Buying a game as a gift is really easy on Gog.com. When you get to the checkout, select ‘Gift this Order’ under the payment options section. Bear in mind you’ll need to have the gift receiver's email address as it’ll get sent to them by email.
Does Gog do Black Friday sales?
Gog.com has had Black Friday deals in the past, and in 2021 the Gog.com Black Friday sale ran from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday, with over 3,000 games discounted up to 90%! Gog.com loves doing sales, so we’re expecting to see some Black Friday discounts this year. We’ll have an updated list of coupons and sale deals on this page, so it’s worth heading here first.
Is Gog.com legit?
Gog.com is legit, all the games you purchase support the owners and creators of the game, so you can purchase with peace of mind.
Hints and tips
Gog.com discount codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a price cut:
- Featured Deals: The ‘Featured Deals’ section on the homepage highlights the best offers available to purchase. Gog.com is known for having great sales, and there have been some really big discounts in the Featured Deals section, including up to 85% off some of the most popular AAA and indie titles.
- On Sale Now: The ‘On Sale Now’ page on the website shows all the games on sale at Gog.com, and let me tell you, there are hundreds of deals! So you don’t get overwhelmed, there are loads of handy filters so you can customize your search, whether that’s through game genres, price or new arrivals.
- Deal of the Day: On the homepage, Gog.com showcases 3 deals of the day. These games have a one-day limited-time price cut, and there’s a countdown timer so you know how long you have to snap up the offer.
- Free Games: Yep you read that right, there are free games on Gog.com! Head to the dedicated ‘Free Games’ page and get downloading.
How to use Gog.com promo codes
Check out our selection of Gog.com coupons - we keep this page updated with the latest offers for you to redeem.
Once you’ve found the coupon code you’d like to redeem, click the ‘Get Code’ button. This will make a pop-up box appear with the code that you can copy. It will also get a new tab to open on the Gog.com website.
Now it’s time to buy some games! Once you have everything, head to the ‘Redeem Code’ page on your Gog.com account page. Past the code in there and it will be applied to your shopping cart.
Alan has been writing about PC tech since before 3D graphics cards existed, and still vividly recalls having to fight with MS-DOS just to get games to load. He fondly remembers the killer combo of a Matrox Millenium and 3dfx Voodoo, and seeing Lara Croft in 3D for the first time. He's very glad hardware has advanced as much as it has though, and is particularly happy when putting the latest M.2 NVMe SSDs, AMD processors, and laptops through their paces. He has a long-lasting Magic: The Gathering obsession but limits this to MTG Arena these days.