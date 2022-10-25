SteelSeries promo code for October 2022
Save on gaming mousepads, headsets, keyboards, hi-res audio systems and more with these 10 SteelSeries promo codes
FAQs
Is SteelSeries a good brand?
We know a thing or two about SteelSeries products here at PC Gamer, we’ve reviewed many of the gaming peripherals over the years! Overall, we think the products are great, and the SteelSeries Prime Wireless Pro and SteelSeries Sensei 310 both feature in our best gaming mouse guide. We haven’t just reviewed SteelSeries mice though, we’ve also reviewed its audio devices like the SteelSeries Arena 7 and SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, just to name a few!
Does SteelSeries have free shipping?
SteelSeries offers free standard shipping on orders over $49, the cost for orders under $49 varies depending on the product, and you will be able to see how much it costs when you get to the checkout. There is also an express shipping option, which guarantees your order will arrive sooner, but this will cost you extra. Once you’ve placed your order, you’ll receive an email with all the tracking information you need.
What is the SteelSeries return policy?
SteelSeries offers a 30-day money-back guarantee once you’ve received your order, this, however, does not cover the shipping cost. To start your return process, head to your account page, click on ‘Order History’ then ‘Start Return’ on the product that you’re returning. Just follow the instructions from there.
Does SteelSeries offer a warranty on products?
SteelSeries offers a 1-year warranty on products which covers defects caused by manufacturing. You don’t need to register your device for warranty, but you do need to keep your receipt as it’s required if you make a warranty claim.
Does SteelSeries have Black Friday sales?
SteelSeries has Black Friday and Cyber Monday pages on the website already, and although they don’t have any offers live at the moment, it more than hints that there’ll be some deals coming your way on Friday 25 November and Monday 28 November! On Black Friday in 2020, SteelSeries knocked $90 off its top-wired gaming headset - big savings indeed! Not only was SteelSeries knocking down the price of its products, but Amazon also had some discounts, so it’s worth also checking third-party retailers for their SteelSeries sales to ensure you bag the best price.
Hints and tips
SteelSeries promo codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:
- Sign up for the Newsletter: You can save 10% on your first order by signing up for the SteelSeries newsletter! Not only do you get a discount, but you’ll also hear about the latest sales and product releases.
- Wait for the Sales: SteelSeries has sales dotted throughout the year, so if you’re not in a rush, it’s worth waiting around to see what you can get for a discount.
- Become a Member: Become a SteelSeries member and get exclusive member pricing. Joining is free so it’s well worth doing to snap up some extra savings.
- Join the SteelSeries Community: Follow the SteelSeries socials to access giveaways! Who doesn’t love a freebie?
- Check Out Third-Party Retailers: A few different retailers sell SteelSeries products, so it’s worth checking other websites for price comparisons.
- Student Discount: Students rejoice! You can save 15% on products thanks to SteelSeries’ partnership with Student Beans. You need to sign up and verify your student status with Student Beans to claim your coupon code.
How to use SteelSeries coupons
Scroll through our SteelSeries promo codes - we keep this page up to date with the latest offers for you to enjoy.
Once you’ve found your chosen coupon code, click the ‘Get Code’ button that’s underneath the offer. This will make a pop-out box appear, showing the code and opening a tab on the SteelSeries website. Copy the code by clicking the ‘Copy’ button in the pop-out box.
Now it’s time to shop! Once you have all your SteelSeries goodies, head to the checkout. On the right-hand side, there’s a text box that says ‘Add promo code’, click the ‘+’ sign next to it to open a box. Paste the code in the box and click ‘Apply’.
