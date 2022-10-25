If someone has sent you a gift from Eneba you’ll be happy to hear that it’s really easy to claim it. First, you need to make an Eneba account, once you’ve made one, you’ll receive an email asking you to confirm that you’ve made the account. Once all that is done, log into your account, head to your ‘My Profile’ page and click ‘Claim Your Gift’, which you’ll find on the left-hand side of the page.