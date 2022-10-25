Eneba discount code for October 2022
Save on Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation video games and more with these 10 Eneba promo codes
FAQs
How do I redeem my Eneba gift?
If someone has sent you a gift from Eneba you’ll be happy to hear that it’s really easy to claim it. First, you need to make an Eneba account, once you’ve made one, you’ll receive an email asking you to confirm that you’ve made the account. Once all that is done, log into your account, head to your ‘My Profile’ page and click ‘Claim Your Gift’, which you’ll find on the left-hand side of the page.
Do I need to make an Eneba account to make a purchase?
You don’t need to make an Eneba account to buy stuff, you just need to provide your email address. However, it is recommended to make an account so that you can keep track of your purchase library.
Can you get a refund on Eneba?
You can get a refund on your gaming key as long as you haven’t displayed the key. If you have, you no longer qualify for a refund.
How do I get a refund on Eneba?
If you qualify for a refund, it’s really easy to request one. Firstly, go to the ‘My Library’ section of your account, then click ‘Request a refund’ (make sure you don’t display the key at any point) and then fill out the refund request form.
How do I contact Eneba customer service?
If you need to contact the customer care team, head to the Eneba support page, choose the type of issue from the selected options (product activation, payment, product delivery and other issues), and then fill in the contact form with as many details as possible.
Hints and tips
Eneba discount codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a price cut:
- Discover by Price: If you’re working with a tight budget, the Eneba website makes it really easy for you to customize your search and pick up a bargain as you can ‘Discover by Price’ - the options even go as low as ‘Games under $1’!
- Shop Seasonal Sales: Eneba loves a good sale, and you’ll find them throughout the year so keep your eyes peeled for those. For example, on 1 August, there was a Summer Sale which had significant discounts on loads of top titles like Deathloop and The Quarry.
- Pre-order Games: Believe it or not, pre-ordering a game can save you cash. Sometimes, once a game is released, the developers may put the price up if it's popular! So snapping up a deal in advance for an anticipated game is a good idea.
How to use Eneba promo codes
Take a look at our Eneba coupon codes - we keep this page up to date with the best current offers.
Once you’ve found the promo code you want to use, click on the ‘Get Code’ button, this will make a pop-up box appear, showing the code that you can copy by clicking on the ‘Copy’ button.
A tab on the Eneba website will also open for your convenience. Now it’s time to get shopping, once you’ve got everything, head to the shopping cart.
Under the order summary, click the ‘Got a discount code?’ button, this will open up a box where you can paste the code.
Alan has been writing about PC tech since before 3D graphics cards existed, and still vividly recalls having to fight with MS-DOS just to get games to load. He fondly remembers the killer combo of a Matrox Millenium and 3dfx Voodoo, and seeing Lara Croft in 3D for the first time. He's very glad hardware has advanced as much as it has though, and is particularly happy when putting the latest M.2 NVMe SSDs, AMD processors, and laptops through their paces. He has a long-lasting Magic: The Gathering obsession but limits this to MTG Arena these days.