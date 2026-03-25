Discord hit with 'major outage' affecting voice chat

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It's not just you! Discord says that it may have identified the issue and is working on a fix.

TF2 Discord mashup
(Image credit: Valve, Discord)

If Discord is getting stuck on the message "awaiting endpoint" when you try to connect to a voice server, it isn't just you. We're seeing the same thing, and Discord has reported a "major outage."

The good news is that the chat app maker thinks it knows what's wrong, and is working on a fix. "We believe we have identified the issue and are taking action to try and restore voice traffic," reads a message on the Discord status page, posted at 1:07 pm PDT.

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Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde
Editor-in-Chief, US

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.

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