Discord hit with 'major outage' affecting voice chat

If Discord is getting stuck on the message "awaiting endpoint" when you try to connect to a voice server, it isn't just you. We're seeing the same thing, and Discord has reported a "major outage."

The good news is that the chat app maker thinks it knows what's wrong, and is working on a fix. "We believe we have identified the issue and are taking action to try and restore voice traffic," reads a message on the Discord status page, posted at 1:07 pm PDT.

We'll update this article as we learn more. In the meantime, you could try using Steam's built-in voice chat as an alternative.

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