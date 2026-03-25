Discord hit with 'major outage' affecting voice chat
It's not just you! Discord says that it may have identified the issue and is working on a fix.
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If Discord is getting stuck on the message "awaiting endpoint" when you try to connect to a voice server, it isn't just you. We're seeing the same thing, and Discord has reported a "major outage."
The good news is that the chat app maker thinks it knows what's wrong, and is working on a fix. "We believe we have identified the issue and are taking action to try and restore voice traffic," reads a message on the Discord status page, posted at 1:07 pm PDT.
We'll update this article as we learn more. In the meantime, you could try using Steam's built-in voice chat as an alternative.Article continues below
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.
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