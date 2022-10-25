Logitech G promo code for October 2022
Save on keyboards, mice, headsets and more with these 15 Logitech G promo codes
FAQs
Are Logitech G products good?
Here at PC Gamer, we have reviewed many Logitech G products over the years, including, most recently, the Logitech G735 gaming headset, Logitech G705 gaming mouse and Logitech G715 wireless gaming keyboard. Although these products don’t have perfect scores, they do have loads of positive aspects and are well worth considering when making a gaming peripherals purchase.
Does Logitech G have free shipping?
Logitech G offers free standard shipping on orders over $29. If your order total comes to less than $25 there’s a $5 shipping charge. Standard shipping takes between 4-7 days to arrive.
Does Logitech G have express shipping?
If you’re very keen to get your order shipped as soon as possible, Logitech G does offer an express shipping option. Express delivery is very speedy and will arrive between 2-3 business days.
Does Logitech G have free returns?
Logitech G has a 30-day money-back guarantee and it includes both the price of the purchase and the original shipping charges. The returns process is nice and easy, just fill out a Logitech G returns form.
How do I contact Logitech G customer service?
The quickest and easiest way to contact Logitech G with your queries is through the live chat function on the Logitech G website. You can also call the team at +1 510-795-8500, the phone line opening hours are Monday - Friday 08:00 - 17:00.
Hints and tips
Logitech G promo codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:
- Keep an Eye Out for Sales: Logitech G does occasionally have sales, so it’s worth checking the website around key seasonal events like the Back to School season and through Black Friday and Cyber Monday week.
- Bundle Deals: Sometimes you’ll find bundle deal offers on the Logitech G website, so you can save some cash if you buy 2 or 3 products together than if you bought them all individually.
- Shop Around: You can find Logitech G products at third-party retailers like Amazon, so doing a bit of research and seeing what prices are available out there is a great way to find the best price.
- Student Discount: If you’re a student you’ll be very happy to hear that you can bag a 25% student discount at Logitech G. The student discount is in partnership with UNiDAYS so to get your student discount code, you need to verify your student status on the UNiDAYS website.
- Newsletter Sign-ups: If you’re eager to find out about the latest offers and product releases, we highly recommend signing up for the Logitech G newsletter. Signing up is free to do and you’ll be the first to know about any Logitech G news.
How to use Logitech G promo codes
Browse our list of Logitech G promo codes - we keep this page updated with the latest offers for you to enjoy.
Once you’ve found the offer you’d like to redeem, click the ‘Get Code’ button. This will make a pop-up box appear with the code that you can copy. It will also open a new tab on the Logitech G website.
Now it’s time to do your shopping. Once you have everything, click on the cart item on the top bar of the website (on the right-hand side). This will open a box with the order summary. Click the ‘ENTER PROMO CODE’ button and paste your code in there.
Alan has been writing about PC tech since before 3D graphics cards existed, and still vividly recalls having to fight with MS-DOS just to get games to load. He fondly remembers the killer combo of a Matrox Millenium and 3dfx Voodoo, and seeing Lara Croft in 3D for the first time. He's very glad hardware has advanced as much as it has though, and is particularly happy when putting the latest M.2 NVMe SSDs, AMD processors, and laptops through their paces. He has a long-lasting Magic: The Gathering obsession but limits this to MTG Arena these days.