Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service is ending support for game purchases and subscriptions from third-party stores, and users will lose streaming access to purchased third-party games in June

News
By published

Luna users' previously purchased EA, Ubisoft, and GOG games will still be accessible on their associated platforms.

Luna logo displayed on a phone screen and a gamepad are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on September 29, 2022.
(Image credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

As part of its 14,000 layoffs in October 2025, Amazon made major cuts to its gaming division, claiming that it was shifting its strategy away from ill-advised attempts at competing with Steam through mismanaged AAA projects and focusing instead on its Luna cloud gaming service.

Despite that supposed refocusing, Luna just got smaller. As of today, Luna will no longer allow users to purchase games from third-party game stores like EA, Ubisoft, and GOG. The service is also discontinuing its sale of Ubisoft+ and Jackbox Games subscriptions. Previously purchased third-party games will be streamable for Luna users until June 10, 2026, at which point they will be removed from the service.

Article continues below

This feels like a less-than-subtle attempt at squeezing players who've already made a habit of Luna streaming—presumably those players exist—into signing up for Luna Premium's additional monthly fee. But hey, maybe those users will be content with the games included in Luna standard. They might be losing streaming access to whatever EA and Ubisoft favorites they've paid for, but they'll still have AI-generated courtroom Snoop Dogg.

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Lincoln Carpenter
Lincoln Carpenter
News Writer

Lincoln has been writing about games for 12 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.