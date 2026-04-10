Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service is ending support for game purchases and subscriptions from third-party stores, and users will lose streaming access to purchased third-party games in June

As part of its 14,000 layoffs in October 2025, Amazon made major cuts to its gaming division, claiming that it was shifting its strategy away from ill-advised attempts at competing with Steam through mismanaged AAA projects and focusing instead on its Luna cloud gaming service.

Despite that supposed refocusing, Luna just got smaller. As of today, Luna will no longer allow users to purchase games from third-party game stores like EA, Ubisoft, and GOG. The service is also discontinuing its sale of Ubisoft+ and Jackbox Games subscriptions. Previously purchased third-party games will be streamable for Luna users until June 10, 2026, at which point they will be removed from the service.

In its customer service page explaining the changes, Amazon said the removal of third-party games from Luna was informed by "clear" feedback from players who "want easy access to great games, more social experiences, and a steady flow of new content from developers you know and love." So it's cutting streaming access for users who've already purchased those developers' games. Makes sense!

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Users who've previously purchased games from third-party stores through Luna will still be able to access those games on their respective stores. But the Bring Your Own Library feature, which lets Luna users stream their existing EA, GOG, and Ubisoft store games, is ending on June 3, 2026.

Luna users will be able to download their save data for affected titles for 90 days after they're removed from the service on June 10, but Amazon says it "cannot guarantee that save data downloaded from Luna will work on other gaming services."

While those third-party games will no longer be available for direct purchase, they aren't disappearing from the platform entirely. Many will instead be available to stream for subscribers of Luna Premium, which offers users access to a library of streamable third-party titles like EA FC 26, Madden, Fallout, Death Stranding, and more for an additional monthly fee.

As previously demonstrated by the ever-shifting pricing tiers of Xbox Game Pass, it's apparently impossible to design a game library subscription service that doesn't feel like being hit in the head with a brick when you try and parse what it does and doesn't include.

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This feels like a less-than-subtle attempt at squeezing players who've already made a habit of Luna streaming—presumably those players exist—into signing up for Luna Premium's additional monthly fee. But hey, maybe those users will be content with the games included in Luna standard. They might be losing streaming access to whatever EA and Ubisoft favorites they've paid for, but they'll still have AI-generated courtroom Snoop Dogg.