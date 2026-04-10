Roblox unveils new Roblox Plus monthly subscription that pays creators who get players to sign up for the new Roblox Plus monthly subscription

News
By published

Capturing half of the games industry's consumer sales growth apparently wasn't enough.

Roblox - three types of virtual avatars holding shopping bags, floating in a mall
(Image credit: Roblox)

In the 2026 edition of his yearly games industry report, market analyst Matthew Ball shared a sobering statistic: Since 2021, Roblox has been responsible for over 60% of the games industry's net growth in consumer spending outside of China.

Evidently, Roblox thinks those are rookie numbers. Today, Roblox announced Roblox Plus, a new subscription plan the company says is "designed to deliver more value to its users." Its features, however, include some unsavory monetization tactics.

Article continues below

Existing Roblox Premium subscribers will be able to continue their subscription, but they'll lose their 10% Robux bonus starting May 30. While Roblox says it will offer optional bundles that will add a monthly amount of Robux at additional cost "soon after launch," it means that a player who might just be looking for a monthly Robux dripfeed will be required to pay more than they had previously—an additional cost that the Plus discount on purchases using Robux doesn't immediately soften.

To offset the potential loss of every Plus subscriber gaining access to paid private servers in every game, Roblox says creators "can earn up to 100 Robux for every Roblox Plus subscriber who spends 60 or more cumulative minutes in a game's paid private server over the course of 30 days." Roblox says it will only pay out for the five private servers where each Roblox Plus user spent the most time—a criteria that could incentivize creators to design their games to demand as much attention as possible.

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Lincoln Carpenter
Lincoln Carpenter
News Writer

Lincoln has been writing about games for 12 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.