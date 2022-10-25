GameStop promo codes for October 2022

FAQs

Does GameStop have free shipping? If your order is over $49, shipping is free at GameStop. Shipping takes between 1-3 days to arrive so you don’t have to wait too long for your goodies. FedEx will deliver your order, and a signature will be required from someone in your home.

Does GameStop have a click & collect? GameStop has a free click & collect service called ‘‘Pick Up At Store’. How it works is you order online, select ‘Pick Up At Store’ at the checkout, wait for your ‘Ready for Pick Up’ email (that you must show when you go to the store) and then head to the store to collect and pay for your item.

How do I track my GameStop order? You’ll receive your tracking number by email, once you have it, head over to the FedEx website, enter your tracking number on the tracking page and you’ll be able to see updated information on your order.

Can I return my GameStop order? You can return your GameStop order. For new items, you have 15 days from receipt of shipment to return or exchange it. For used items, it’s 7 days. You can return online orders in a GameStop store free of charge, or for a shipped return it costs $8.99. To begin the returns process, head to the returns page on the GameStop website, head to a GameStop store or call 1-800-883-8895.

How do I contact GameStop customer service? There are numerous ways to get in contact with GameStop customer service. You can email care@gamestop.com, call 1-800-883-8895, fill out a contact form or start a live chat on the website.

Does GameStop have Black Friday sales? GameStop has fully embraced Black Friday in the past. For example, in 2021, we saw up to 60% off video games, bundle console deals, plus loads of other price cuts. We reckon there’s a good chance we’ll see some more awesome discounts this Black Friday, so don’t forget to check here on Friday 25 November for an up-to-date list of sales and GameStop coupon codes.

Hints and tips

GameStop promo codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:

PowerUp Rewards Pro Membership: For $14.99 a year, you can join GameStop’s PowerUp Rewards Pro program. This membership can get you loads of great benefits, including a $10 welcome coupon and a $5 monthly coupon (so over the year you’ll get $70 worth of coupons!). You can use these coupons towards purchases made at GameStop. With the membership, you’ll also earn 20 points on every dollar you spend, get a subscription to the Game Informer magazine and receive exclusive early access to new consoles, collectables and more.

Shop GameStop Deals: Head to the GameStop 'Deals' page for the latest offers from GameStop. This is the page to pick up the biggest bargains, and you'll find flash sales, seasonal sales and the clearance sale.

Trade-ins: If you've got some old electronics and games lying around you can make a bit of cash with GameStore trade-ins. You can find out the value of your product online and then take it to a physical GameStore shop where you can choose between getting cash or in-store credit. Top tip: you get more value for your items if you choose to get in-store credit.

How to use Gamstop coupon codes

Check out our GameStop promo codes - we keep this page up to date with the latest offers.

Once you’ve found the coupon you’d like to redeem, press the ‘Get Code’ button. A pop-up box will appear once you’ve clicked the button.

This will reveal the code and open the GameStop website in a new tab. Click the ‘Copy’ button to copy the code.

It’s now time to do your GameStop shopping. Once you have everything, head to your cart. On the cart page, click the ‘ENTER PROMO CODE’ button underneath the order summary section, this will open a box where you can paste your code in.