'Golden goose' indie games get Gabe Newell's attention, says Steam expert: 'You're like a little goblin that has a magical power to turn straw into gold'

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"He will say to you, 'oh god, please spin these wishlists into gold.'"

Gabe Newell in a Valve promotional video, on a yacht.
(Image credit: Valve software)

I occasionally find myself counting my lucky stars that I'm not a videogame developer, largely because trying to finesse the Steam market sounds like an abstract nightmare. And after listening to indie game advisor Chris Zukowski, who gave a talk at GDC this year (via GamesRadar+) I'm not convinced that sorcery isn't involved.

Some Steam hopefuls, according to Zukowski, are "golden goose" games—the implication being that they are eggs yet to hatch, but have the potential to rake in cash for Steam, thus drawing its attention. The tipping point is around $150,000 sales in six months alongside 500 reviews—humble amounts compared to the big boys, but enough to start gathering moss.

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He then begins to talk about the process as though the developer in question has been plucked out of the pages of a storybook: "You have power now—all of the sudden you're like a little goblin that has a magical power to turn straw into gold. And Gabe needs you to convert those wishlists into gold. Gabe needs the gold. He will say to you, 'oh god, please spin these wishlists into gold.' And it is up to you to do it. He cannot do it for you."

The process, he argues, is something he calls "the breath of Steam," which is to "inhale wishlists, exhale money." The inhale being Steam's promotion cycle, the exhale being sales—which, fair enough. If I'm on the fence about a game, a sale is the most likely thing to get me to hop on it.

Still, having made it to this status doesn't sound any less stressful—the opposite, actually. Being selected as a golden goose apparently starts a rush to keep the momentum going with, DLCs, bundles, promos, collabs—anything you can throw at them that might stick, really.

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Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

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