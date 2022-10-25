About Green Man Gaming

Green Man Gaming was set up in 2010 by Paul Sulyok and Lee Packham. It’s a London-based gaming company that stocks and sells Xbox and PC games from over 1300 publishers - there are around about 10,000 games available to purchase right now, so you’ve definitely got a fair few to choose from! Green Man Gaming sends you a gaming key instead of a hard copy of the game which means you get instant access to what you’ve ordered, plus you can send the gaming keys as a gift to pals and loved ones. Green Man Gaming’s motto is “We think games are amazing. You think games are amazing, so we thought - why not try and get amazing games to amazing people for amazing prices?” - as you can probably tell, gaming is at the heart of everything!