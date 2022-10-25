Green Man Gaming coupons for October 2022
Save on Xbox, PC games and more at Green Man Gaming with these 7 promo codes
FAQs
Does Green Man Gaming do pre-orders?
You can buy games before their release date at Green Man Gaming, and you can often get a discount on what the full price is going to be! Doing a pre-order also gives you access to the game on day one to play. Head to the ‘Coming Soon’ page to see what you can purchase pre-release.
How do I redeem a Green Man Gaming Green Gift?
You’ve had the great news that someone has gifted you a game, and luckily it’s nice and easy to redeem the gift. If you already have a Green Man Gaming account you just need to sign in, if not, you need to create an account. From there, you can enter your code from your Green Gift in the code box. Once you click ‘Apply’, you’ll see a pop-out box which says what game, platform and DRM it is, and there’ll be an option to ‘Redeem’. Once you’ve redeemed, you can download the game.
Does Green Man Gaming do Black Friday sales?
We have seen Green Man Gaming host Black Friday sales in the past, including its biggest-ever Black Friday Sale in 2021, which ran from 18 - 28 November. With this in mind, we’ve got our fingers crossed that we’ll see some similar deals this year, so check back here on Black Friday week, which begins on 25 November.
Can I return games on Green Man Gaming?
You can get a refund on your Green Man Gaming order within 7 days of purchase. To qualify for a return, the game must not be activated or downloaded and the game activation key must not be disclosed to you by email.
Is Green Man Gaming legit?
All Green Man Gaming keys come directly from the game publishers. When you purchase from Green Man Gaming, you’re supporting both the gaming developers and publishers - basically, it’s a really safe service.
How do I contact Green Man Gaming customer service?
You can call the Green Man Gaming team at +1 (205) 651-9919 or use the Green Man Gaming contact form to send an email. There is also a Green Man Gaming forum on Discord that you can join for free and chat with the team and other gamers.
Hints and tips
Green Man Gaming coupons are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:
- Shop Hot Deals: Green Man Gaming has a dedicated ‘Hot Deals’ page, which, as you can guess by the name, has the best offers currently available to get your hands on. There are some big price cuts to be found on this page, including up to 75% off!
- Join the XP Program: Green Man Gaming likes to reward its customers so offers a rewards scheme called XP. With every purchase you make, you get XP that can be used to get discounts on purchases. There’s a 3-tier system (Bronze, Silver and Gold) and the more XP you get, the higher the tier your put into. With each tier, more rewards are unlocked. With the rewards program, you can get discounts on both new games and sale games, get offered free games and vouchers and exclusive deals to the specific tier you’re on. This all sounds good, right? It gets even better - the XP program is free to join!
How to use Green Man Gaming coupon codes
Check out our list of Green Man Gaming promo codes - this page is kept updated, and we have access to the latest offers.
Once you’ve found the code you’d like to use, click the ‘Get Code’ button underneath the offer. This will make a pop-up box come out, revealing the code that you can copy. It will also open a new tab on the Green Man Gaming website.
Once you’ve filled up your virtual shopping basket, head to the cart. On this page, underneath the ‘Vouchers & Gift Cards’ section, you can paste your code in the ‘Enter Your Code’ box.
Alan has been writing about PC tech since before 3D graphics cards existed, and still vividly recalls having to fight with MS-DOS just to get games to load. He fondly remembers the killer combo of a Matrox Millenium and 3dfx Voodoo, and seeing Lara Croft in 3D for the first time. He's very glad hardware has advanced as much as it has though, and is particularly happy when putting the latest M.2 NVMe SSDs, AMD processors, and laptops through their paces. He has a long-lasting Magic: The Gathering obsession but limits this to MTG Arena these days.
Rate Green Man Gaming Coupons
About Green Man Gaming
Green Man Gaming was set up in 2010 by Paul Sulyok and Lee Packham. It’s a London-based gaming company that stocks and sells Xbox and PC games from over 1300 publishers - there are around about 10,000 games available to purchase right now, so you’ve definitely got a fair few to choose from! Green Man Gaming sends you a gaming key instead of a hard copy of the game which means you get instant access to what you’ve ordered, plus you can send the gaming keys as a gift to pals and loved ones. Green Man Gaming’s motto is “We think games are amazing. You think games are amazing, so we thought - why not try and get amazing games to amazing people for amazing prices?” - as you can probably tell, gaming is at the heart of everything!