Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 30, 2026)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2026 games that are launching this year.

The Wide Open Sky is Running out of Catfish

The Wide Open Sky is Running out of Catfish - Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 28

Developer:‌ Zipit! Games

The wide open sky may be running out of catfish, but luckily the protagonist of this cosy photography sim already has one of their own. It's really big too, and it can fly, which makes it the perfect pet vessel for exploring a bonkers airborne open world taking photos of fun stuff. Once you've taken your photos you can upload them to PhotoPond, and then chat about them in Dolphin Chat, all on the in-game computer. One look at this low-poly pastel offering and you likely understand the note it hits: if you're in the mood, or just love catfish, give it a look.

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The Scourge | Tai Ương

The Scourge | Tai Ương Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 28

Developer:‌ Rare Reversee, Beaztek

Here's a fascinating first-person horror set in '90s Vietnam. Taking place mostly in a dilapidated apartment in Saigon (or Ho Chi Minh city, as it's officially known nowadays), The Scourge follows the travails of a horribly down-at-heel local who is "overwhelmed by delusions due to past tragedies and life's despair". The protagonist is unable to distinguish dreams from waking life, but hopefully you—the player—can. Expect a mix of puzzle-solving and running away from scary stuff.

Chained Wheels

Chained Wheels - Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ March 28

Developer:‌ Karga Games

Chained Wheels is the latest in a bizarre micro-trend involving chains and two-player coop. Like Chained Together, the two players in Chained Wheels are, well, chained together, with all the mutual reliance that implies. But in Chained Wheels both players are in trucks. I think you can imagine how annoying this would be in practice! Especially given the increasingly gruelling obstacle courses that are never as simple as going straight down a normal road. If you hate a friend, invite them to play this with you: they may never call you again.

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Dungeon Bodega Simulator

Dungeon Bodega Simulator - Official Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ March 24

Developers:‌ Alien Fruit



Not even the most ridiculous "simulator" this week: that distinction goes to Isekai Mage Girl Gacha Pull Simulator. But Dungeon Bodega Simulator is definitely its own beast, with a bigger focus on narrative than most modern retail sims. As Elm Myrkwater, it's your job to gradually convert a dank and cold dungeon into a thriving potion shop. That means growing the right plants, developing the best combinations, and then selling them to the various customers that file in everyday. The story runs for around four hours, apparently, but once you've done there's an infinite mode.

DVD Survivors

DVD Survivors Steam Cut #2 - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ March 26

Developer:‌ Signal Spike Games

Younger readers may be unfamiliar with the DVD player screensaver, but it was ubiquitous in most homes during the late '90s and early 2000s. Basically, the DVD player logo bounced around a black screen, and it was infuriating how rarely it perfectly hit the corners of the screen. This is a Vampire Survivors-like for everyone who ever hated that screensaver but who, nevertheless, spent hours of their misspent youth with a fixation on it. Things were so much simpler back then.