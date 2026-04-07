Five new Steam games you probably missed (April 7, 2026)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2026 games that are launching this year.

Stiff Neck

Stiff Neck – Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ April 3

Developer:‌ 伤官制作组 Team Uranian

Stiff Neck is a visual novel with a distinctive art style and an undertow of quiet psychological horror. It follows Noele, a small town cop with a big time neck problem. She's currently dating Nil, a budding writer who lectures in experimental art, but a bunch of other could-be love interests enter the picture, all of whom could or could not be the mysterious "Flayer". This drama takes place in a world that feels weirdly out-of-time, neither futuristic or contemporary: there's a strike at a toy factory that precipitates a cursed doll plague, for example, and you've got an AI dog. This is definitely one for people who don't mind reading a lot.

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Which Sausage, Mate?

Which Sausage, Mate? / Jaka Parówa, Wariacie? - Trailer (2026) - YouTube Watch On

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ April 3

Developer:‌ Koksny.com

Here's a life sim about a down-at-heel Polish fellow who's just lost his job at the coal mine and is forced to work retail at "Poland's landmark convenience store". While the cashier life may be, on paper at least, easier than the mining life, it also pays a lot less: so while Kazio scans goods by day, by night he must make hard decisions about where his money will go. What's more important? Food, rent, medicine, school or healing? There are a handful of different endings here, lots of different characters to meet (or fend off) at the checkout, and plenty of random events to mix things up.

Wasteland Bites

Wasteland Bites | Official Launch Trailer | FHD - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ April 4

Developer:‌ CosmicDev

Keeping to the theme of retail work, Wasteland Bites is about operating a food truck in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Obviously, that would be hard: when you're not cooking up some truly diabolical delicacies, you're shooting aliens and mutants right in the face with your sawn-off. The objective is to get your food truck to a distant, near-mythical non-irradiated beach, but you'll be shedding a lot of toxic blood enroute, and also cooking up some pretty disgusting kebabs.

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It Has My Face

It Has My Face - Official Version 1.0 Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ April 4

Developers:‌ NightByte Games



Previously known as DoubleWe, It Has My Face is a roguelike with whiffs of Among Us about it, but is presented in first-person, and seems a whole lot more blood thirsty. In a procedurally-generated hellscape you're doomed to wander among crowds of fellow citizens in search of your doppelganger, who you must kill before they kill you. Into this mix is a big variety of bizarre modifiers and eldritch monstrosities to avoid. It can be played alone but its online multiplayer mode—which pits eight human doppelgangers against one another—sounds like loads of fun.

Grime 2

Grime 2 - Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ April 1

Developer:‌ Clover Bite

Here's a sequel to the 2021 Souls-inflected metroidvania. Grimes 2 is definitely one for players who like a more combat-centric platformer, and it has a pretty neat twist in that department: as you defeat enemies you'll be able to shape molds based on them, which can then become special attacks, or projectiles, or other combat aids. Aside from that, expect a parry-centric approach to hand-to-hand combat, lots of apocalyptic moseying around, and some very cinematic boss fights.